AscellaHealth Podcast Pulse: AscellaHealth Launches Podcast Series Addressing Key Issues Impacting Life Sciences & Payers within the Specialty Healthcare Ecosystem

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AscellaHealth, a global partner delivering customizable solutions to support the specialty pharmaceutical industry, announces the launch of its podcast; AscellaHealth Podcast Pulse. This diverse new series dives deep into key topics shaping the future of global life sciences and healthcare industries.





“This podcast series provides a platform for gathering industry insights and the perspectives of thought leaders on opportunities to address key challenges facing our clients, partners and patients worldwide,” says Dea Belazi, CEO, AscellaHealth. “Through engaging discussions with industry experts, we are driving positive change and innovation that guides our dedicated team to get critical therapies for complex, chronic conditions from manufacturers to patients.”

The podcast series will include insightful interviews with leading experts and innovators, offering valuable perspectives and discussions on the latest trends, challenges, and advancements within the life sciences industry impacting both pharma and payer audiences. Topics include the customization of clinical trials, strategies for managing specialty drug costs, the importance of patient advocacy and much more.

In the first episode of Podcast Pulse, AscellaHealth’s Donovan Quill, Executive VP of Business Development, Growth & Strategy, interviews Gillian Molloy, VP of Market Access, to discuss the challenges of commercialization and the importance of early planning.

This 3-part episode provides an in-depth exploration of the specialty pharmacy market landscape, its growth trajectory, the role of funding and reimbursement involved in bringing a rare disease therapy to market and the approach of using a single-source commercialization partner.

Together, Quill and Molloy leverage their decades of experience in bringing commercial therapies to market to discuss the challenges they’ve seen and their approaches for success.

“I look forward to using AscellaHealth Podcast Pulse as a platform for AscellaHealth’s internal and external life sciences industry leaders to insight and uplift conversations surrounding the everchanging life sciences industry, especially within the rare and orphan disease space”, says Quill.

AscellaHealth Podcast Pulse is now available on www.AscellaHealth.com and Spotify. Stay tuned for upcoming episodes released monthly, featuring in-depth discussions on a wide range of topics shaping the future of healthcare.

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

