Adagene to Participate in Investor Conferences in September

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced the company’s participation in several upcoming investor conferences in New York City. Management will host investor meetings and Adagene’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of R&D, Peter Luo, Ph.D., will present at the following events:



Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Friday, September 6

Friday, September 6 Fireside Chat: 7:45 - 8:20 AM Eastern Time (ET)

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 9

Monday, September 9 Fireside Chat: 8:30 - 9:00 AM ET

2024 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 18

Wednesday, September 18 Fireside Chat: 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM ET

A live webcast of the presentations will also be accessible in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.adagene.com. A webcast replay will be available for at least 30 days.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody® precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company’s SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies in tumor microenvironment, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.

Adagene’s lead clinical program, ADG126 (muzastotug), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. ADG126 is currently in phase 1b/2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on Metastatic Microsatellite-stable (MSS) Colorectal Cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multispecific T-cell engagers.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com. Follow Adagene on WeChat, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.

Investor & Media Contact

Ami Knoefler

Adagene

650-739-9952

ir@adagene.com