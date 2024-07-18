Brittany Davison, CPA, CA, Joins BioVaxys as Business Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Brittany Davison, CPA, CA as Business Advisor. Ms. Davison is a Chartered Professional Accountant and owner of Davison CPA Consulting Inc., of Halifax, NS. She previously served as Chief Accounting Officer and Acting Chief Financial Officer at IMV Inc., where she led a US$9M Public Offering in December 2022 and assisted in raising more than US$165M during her ten-year tenure at IMV Inc. Ms. Davison was instrumental in IMV Inc. gaining a Nasdaq listing in 2018, and was involved in transactional business development, partnering and investor relations activities. Prior to IMV, she was an Audit Senior with Grant Thornton LLP.

Kenneth Kovan, BioVaxys President & Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are delighted to have engaged Brittany who is a significant addition to our team where she will assist with further knowledge transfer associated with the former IMV, Inc. assets, support investor relations, business development targeting and outreach, and facilitate sources of private funding, government funding and Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) tax incentives.”

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com) registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX® immune-educating technology platform and its HapTenix© “neoantigen” tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological fields. The Company’s clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S which is in Phase IIb clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant ovarian cancer, and multiple other clinical stage assets based on the DPX® platform for bladder cancer, breast cancer, and a range of infectious diseases. BioVaxys is also developing BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using its proprietary HapTenix© tumor cell platform which is soon to enter Phase I in Spain for treating refractive late-stage ovarian cancer. The Company is also capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-how and creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes and other datasets post-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilize predictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumor antigens. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol “BIOV” and trade on the OTCQB in the US (“BVAXF”) as well as the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, primarily the assumption that BioVaxys will be successful in developing and testing vaccines, that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies including, primarily but without limitation, the risk that BioVaxys’ vaccines will not prove to be effective and/ or will not receive the required regulatory approvals. With regards to BioVaxys’ business, there are a number of risks that could affect the development of its biotechnology products, including, without limitation, the need for additional capital to fund clinical trials, its lack of operating history, uncertainty about whether its products will complete the long, complex and expensive clinical trial and regulatory approval process for approval of new drugs necessary for marketing approval, uncertainty about whether its autologous cell vaccine immunotherapy can be developed to produce safe and effective products and, if so, whether its vaccine products will be commercially accepted and profitable, the expenses, delays and uncertainties and complications typically encountered by development stage biopharmaceutical businesses, financial and development obligations under license arrangements in order to protect its rights to its products and technologies, obtaining and protecting new intellectual property rights and avoiding infringement to third parties and their dependence on manufacturing by third parties.

The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

