Brainomix Showcases Growing Evidence for its Novel AI-Based Imaging Biomarkers in Lung Fibrosis

The company unveiled a series of new studies highlighting the prognostic value of its imaging biomarkers in patients with fibrotic lung disease

The studies reflect the company’s expanding Life Science partnerships and academic collaborations with luminary research centers in the lung space

OXFORD, UK, and CHICAGO, USA 22nd May 2024 – Brainomix, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) imaging solutions to enable precision medicine, announced a series of new studies that were presented this week at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Conference in San Diego.

“The studies presented this week at ATS are a reflection of our continual focus on scientific excellence and academic collaboration with both world-class institutions as well as with Life Science partners,” noted Dr Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainomix. “The results highlight the prognostic value of our novel Brainomix lung imaging biomarkers to accurately predict disease progression in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and non-IPF patients.”

Key abstracts accepted and presented at ATS included:

“Diagnosis and the role of imaging biomarkers in predicting outcomes for patients with Non-IPF Fibrotic ILD,” was a research collaboration with Heidelberg University in which a cohort of 347 patients with non-IPF over a 10-year period was analyzed with Brainomix’s novel lung imaging biomarker, the weighted reticulovascular score (WRVS). The results indicated WRVS was a strong predictor for death and independent risk factor for 10% Forced Vital Capacity (FVC) decline. “This study has demonstrated the prognostic value of the Brainomix WRVS imaging biomarker, which can be a valuable predictor of progressive disease in this cohort of patients with fibrotic non-IPF ILD,” noted Prof Dr Michael Kreuter, Director for the Lung Center Mainz.

“Differences in lung biomarker scores between treatment groups in post-hoc analysis of the ATLAS inhaled pirfenidone solution (AP01) for IPF clinical trials” was a research collaboration with Avalyn Pharma, a Seattle-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Brainomix lung imaging biomarkers (including WRVS) were studied in a post-hoc analysis of Avalyn’s phase 1b clinical trial of inhaled pirfenidone (ATLAS study) in patients with IPF, with results showing that WRVS was associated with risk of future IPF progression in the low-dose pirfenidone group. “This research can assist in the optimisation of AI imaging tools to enrich clinical trials for progressive patients, to facilitate matching treatment arms and further explore novel trial end points,” Dr Peter George, Senior Medical Director at Brainomix and Clinical Lead for ILD at Royal Brompton Hospital in London.

“Lung CT biomarkers can stratify patients at risk of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis progression at 52 weeks: post-hoc analysis from a randomised control trial” was a research collaboration with AstraZeneca using the Phase 2 IPF tralokinumab clinical trial. WRVS was shown to accurately predict patients at baseline at risk of 52-week FVC decline. “These data suggests that our WRVS biomarker may enable more sophisticated design of future clinical trials,” said Ross Stewart, Senior Business Development Manager, Pharma Partnerships, at Brainomix.

About Brainomix

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. With origins as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company with offices in the UK, Ireland and the USA, and operations in more than 30 countries. A private company, backed by leading healthtech investors, Brainomix has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that have been clinically adopted in hundreds of hospitals worldwide. Its first product, the Brainomix 360 stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving increased treatment rates and improving functional independence for patients.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

