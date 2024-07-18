Brainomix and Boehringer Ingelheim Launch Strategic Partnership in Fibrosing Lung Disease

· The project will evaluate the real-world impact of Brainomix’s e-Lung imaging software to improve the identification and access to treatment for people with progressive pulmonary fibrosis in the US.

OXFORD, UK, and CHICAGO, USA 18 July 2024 – Brainomix, a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) imaging solutions, has announced it has entered into a partnership with German pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim for a collaborative programme of activity to improve the care of patients with fibrosing lung disease in the US.

This landmark project will focus on the opportunity for AI imaging analysis using Brainomix 360 e-Lung on routine CT scans to accelerate the diagnosis and improve access to treatment for people living with fibrosing lung disease.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic lung condition that is progressive and life-limiting. Untreated, patients can have a lifespan as short as 5 years from diagnosis, and yet despite this, often wait up to 2 years for diagnosis. The key to the best survival for patients with fibrosing lung disease is the earliest initiation of treatment, but identifying patients eligible for treatment based on imaging can be challenging, even for experts.

Through this partnership, Brainomix will deploy its FDA-cleared e-Lung software to leading US pulmonology centers and their networks of referring sites. The data generated will validate the value of e-Lung, highlighting the potential of digital technology to optimize pathways of care and improve outcomes for people with fibrosing lung disease, a vision shared between Brainomix and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Dr Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainomix said: “There is an urgent need to improve the identification of people with fibrosing lung disease. This will enable earlier access to specialist care and the opportunity for faster initiation of treatment, which can slow the worsening of the disease. The patient pathway for people with fibrosing lung disease is currently fragmented and, it can take many years for a patient to be diagnosed.

“This partnership enables us to leverage our established experience and expertise connecting stroke networks to develop a similar network model of care for patients with fibrosing lung disease, generating real-world evidence that will drive the opportunities we have with e-Lung to help improve outcomes for patients and their families.”

Ioannis Sapountzis, Head of Global Therapeutic Areas at Boehringer Ingelheim said: “At Boehringer Ingelheim, we know how critical early and confident detection of progression is for people living with fibrosing lung disease. We believe that Brainomix 360 e-Lung has the potential to revolutionize the diagnostic landscape and thereby enable earlier treatment decisions at a pivotal stage of the patient’s journey. This can ultimately improve patient outcomes and quality of life of those affected.”

Brainomix 360 e-Lung received FDA clearance in May 2024, the same month the company announced a series of new studies highlighting the prognostic value of its lung imaging biomarkers in patients with fibrotic lung disease. The studies, presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) Conference in San Diego, reflect the company’s expanding Life Sciences partnerships and academic collaborations with luminary research centers in the lung space.

About Brainomix

Brainomix specializes in the creation of AI-powered software solutions to enable precision medicine for better treatment decisions in stroke and lung fibrosis. With origins as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, Brainomix is an expanding commercial-stage company with offices in the UK, Ireland and the USA, and operations in more than 30 countries. A private company, backed by leading healthtech investors, Brainomix has innovated award-winning imaging biomarkers and software solutions that have been clinically adopted in hundreds of hospitals worldwide. Its first product, the Brainomix 360 stroke platform, provides clinicians with the most comprehensive stroke imaging solution, driving increased treatment rates and improving functional independence for patients.

To learn more about Brainomix and its technology visit www.brainomix.com

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in Research and Development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. More than 53,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier, more sustainable, and equitable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

