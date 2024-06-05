SUBSCRIBE
Boundless Bio to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

June 5, 2024 | 
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Boundless Bio (Nasdaq: BOLD), a clinical-stage oncology company interrogating extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) biology to deliver transformative therapies to patients with previously intractable oncogene amplified cancers, today announced that Zachary Hornby, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jami Rubin, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

The fireside chat session is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, in Miami, FL, at 3:20 p.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the session will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Boundless Bio’s website.

About Boundless Bio

Boundless Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to unlocking a new paradigm in cancer therapeutics to address the significant unmet need of patients with oncogene amplified tumors by targeting extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA), a root cause of oncogene amplification observed in more than 14% of cancer patients. Boundless Bio is developing the first ecDNA-directed therapy (ecDTx), BBI-355, which is an oral inhibitor of checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with oncogene amplified cancers. Boundless Bio’s second ecDTx, BBI-825, is an oral inhibitor of ribonucleotide reductase (RNR) being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in cancer patients with resistance gene amplifications. Leveraging its Spyglass platform, Boundless Bio has additional programs advancing through preclinical development and discovery. Boundless Bio is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

For more information, visit www.boundlessbio.com.

Contacts

Ben Flaum, Boundless Bio
bflaum@boundlessbio.com

Investors
THRUST Strategic Communications
Renee Leck
renee@thrustsc.com

Media
1AB
Dan Budwick
dan@1abmedia.com

Source: Boundless Bio

