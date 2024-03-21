BostonGene Announces Participation at the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology 113th Annual Meeting

BostonGene to showcase the power of next-generation multi-platform AI-driven analytics, paving the way for novel cancer therapeutics and showcasing RNA sequencing’s crucial role in validating biomarkers assessed pathologically

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announced it will participate in the United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) 113th Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of pathologists in the world. The event will be held from March 23 - 28, 2024, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland. BostonGene will exhibit in booth #106.

Joe Lennerz, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at BostonGene, along with members of the BostonGene team, will showcase the power of next-generation multi-platform AI-driven analytics. This innovative approach aims to uncover crucial correlations between tumor genomics, patient immune profiles and treatment efficacy, driving advancements in personalized medicine. By revolutionizing patient care, this cutting-edge methodology is expected to significantly enhance clinical outcomes.

During USCAP 2024, Dr Lennerz will host the Association of Directors of Anatomic and Surgical Pathology (ADASP) 2024 Education Program.

To learn more or to schedule a meeting with BostonGene during USCAP 2024, please contact Maria Proia at maria.proia@bostongene.com.

BostonGene has a mission to provide transformative, AI-integrated molecular analytics and biomarker discovery for precision matching of therapies to improve the lives of patients living with cancer and other immune-related diseases. BostonGene’s concierge-service model provides customized client solutions using a multi-omic approach prioritized for real-world impact to optimize standard-of-care therapies, accelerate research and provide cost-effective, measurable data-driven results. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each patient’s unique disease profile, including an in-depth profile of the immune microenvironment, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

