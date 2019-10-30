BioVersys Receives CARB-X Award of up to US$ 8.92 Million for Development of Novel Antimicrobial Therapies

For development of first-in-class stand-alone anti-virulence small molecule drugs – a paradigm shift in AMR therapy

CARB-X funds BioVersys up to US$ 8.92 million to support the development of first-in-class anti-virulence small molecule drugs that disarm bacteria, opening the door for a paradigm shift in AMR therapy

BASEL, Switzerland, October 29, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- BioVersys AG, a privately owned, multi-asset Swiss pharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of small molecules for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections with applications in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and targeted microbiome modulation, announced today, US$ 3.94 million in non-dilutive funding from CARB-X, with the possibility of US$ 4.98 million more if certain project milestones are met.

BioVersys is developing new drugs designed to disarm bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus including MRSA of its virulence determinants including toxins, that cause serious skin infections that can spread to muscles, lungs and other body parts. Molecules of the BV200 series have the potential to be used as stand-alone therapy as well as in combination with antibiotics, thus improving many available antibiotic therapies and supporting stewardship. The most advanced compounds are in Lead Optimization.

Dr. Marc Gitzinger, CEO and co-founder of BioVersys: “We are delighted that CARB-X recognizes the immense potential of BioVersys’ anti-virulence program (BV200) through this funding award. The diversity in the challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) diseases, requires us to broaden our approach beyond classical antibiotics, and further R&D investment in novel paradigm shifting approaches such as anti-virulence is vitally important. BioVersys is committed to continue its development of novel targeted antimicrobials and deliver new treatment options to AMR patients worldwide.”

Dr. Seng Chin Mah, Chairman of BioVersys: “BioVersys continues its innovative approach to generating high value medicines in the AMR space with an anti-virulence therapy. This CARB-X award is testimony to the fact that we not only need to develop new drugs but also to preserve existing ones. BV200 serves this dual purpose. We will continue to execute on our multi-asset corporate strategy to progress several much-needed therapies to clinical development in the coming years and eventually to patients with urgent unmet medical need. In doing so, we will also increase stakeholder value.”

Dr. Sergio Lociuro, CSO of BioVersys: “CARB-X funding of our BV200 series is a strong validation of BioVersys’ approach to drugging new targets such as bacterial transcription regulators, for generating highly novel therapies that can change the way we treat antimicrobial diseases in the future.“

The versatility of S. aureus to survive host immune responses and cause a diverse range of diseases has been attributed to its ability to express a comprehensive repertoire of virulence determinants including toxins. The BV200 series has been developed using the company’s TRIC technology (Transcriptional Regulator Inhibitory Compounds) and are not direct acting antibiotics, but rather a new class of molecule, capable of disarming bacteria of their arsenal of harmful virulence determinants. Molecules of the BV200 class inhibit the transcriptional regulator AgrA which controls the production of virulence determinants including α-toxin, phenol-soluble-modulin (PSM) and Panton-Valentine leukocidin (PVL) toxins that are directly linked to severity of S. aureus-mediated skin and skin structure infections (SSSI) and pneumonia. By preventing the expression of toxins, BV200 molecules have significant potential to reduce tissue damage, disease progression and, consequently, reduce infection severity and mortality rates in patients, irrespective of the resistance status of the pathogen.

About BioVersys AG

BioVersys AG is a privately owned Swiss pharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of small molecules acting on novel bacterial targets with applications in Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) and targeted microbiome modulation. With the company’s award-winning TRIC technology we can overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria, towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. By this means BioVersys addresses the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. Our most advanced R&D programs are in preclinical development for nosocomial infections (hospital infections), and Tuberculosis in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille. In 2020 BioVersys plans to launch its first Phase I clinical trials. BioVersys is located in the Technologiepark in the thriving biotech hub of Basel. Follow us on Twitter @Bioversys.

About CARB-X

Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) is a global non-profit partnership dedicated to accelerating early development antibacterial R&D to address the rising global threat of drug-resistant bacteria. CARB-X is led by Boston University and funding is provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in the US Department of Health and Human Services , the Wellcome Trust, a global charity based in the UK working to improve health globally, Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), the UK Department of Health and Social Care’s Global Antimicrobial Resistance Innovation Fund (GAMRIF), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and with in-kind support from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). A non-profit partnership, CARB-X is investing up to $500 million from 2016-2021 to support the development of innovative antibiotics and other therapeutics, vaccines, and rapid diagnostics. CARB-X supports the world’s largest and most innovative pipeline of preclinical products against drug-resistant infections. CARB-X is headquartered at Boston University School of Law. Follow us on Twitter @CARB_X.

