Biotricity Announces Accelerated Path to EBITDA Positive

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company operating in the remote cardiac monitor sector of consumer healthcare, today announced its accelerated timeline to achieving EBITDA positive. The company now expects to reach this significant milestone before the end of calendar 2024, earlier than previously anticipated.

“Our strategic initiatives and technological advancements have put us on a fast track to profitability,” said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, founder and CEO of Biotricity. “Calendar 2023 was transformative, characterized by a robust 25.2% increase in revenue, substantial margin improvements, and a significant reduction in operating expenses. This strong foundation, further fortified by workflow automation and AI technology, has enabled us to continue driving efficiency, reduce costs, and improve service quality, rapidly propelling us towards EBITDA positive.”

Biotricity’s accelerated path to EBITDA positive is underpinned by its ability to scale efficiently while maintaining high-quality service. The expansion of its Cardiac AI Cloud platform, empowered by strategic partnerships and leveraging over 500 billion beats of anonymized data, is set to revolutionize cardiac care.

The company’s partnerships, particularly with Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) representing approximately 90% of U.S. hospitals, provide extensive market reach and negotiating power. Additionally, recent Health Canada approval for Biocore opens new avenues for revenue growth in the $1.56 billion Canadian cardiology devices market. These developments position Biotricity to not only achieve near-term and long-term financial milestones but also to make a significant impact on the healthcare industry by delivering innovative, accessible, and high-quality cardiac care solutions.

Biotricity is targeting a $35 billion total addressable market opportunity. With its solutions utilized daily by cardiologists across 35 states and hundreds of centers, Biotricity is capturing a growing market share in cardiology, bolstered by high retention rates of approximately 99% and a recuring revenue base that boasts strong LTV-to-CAC ratios.

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity’s unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek,” “project,” or “goal” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company’s other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company’s future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events, or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to several risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company’s inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company’s inability to expand the Company’s business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company’s failure to implement the Company’s business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There cannot be any assurance that the Company will ever become profitable. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contacts

investors@biotricity.com

SOURCE: Biotricity, Inc.

