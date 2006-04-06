Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) And Battelle Memorial Institute To Present Comprehensive Bioscience Industry Study At Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) 2006 Annual International Convention

WASHINGTON, April 5 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) and Battelle will release a comprehensive report detailing bioscience initiatives, employment and growth in all 50 U.S. states and how each state is building its infrastructure to support bioscience development during the BIO 2006 Annual International Convention in Chicago April 9-12.

WHAT: BIO and Battelle will release the new report, “Growing the Nation’s Bioscience Sector: State Bioscience Initiatives 2006,” providing state-by- state employment data for all bioscience sectors, including drugs and pharmaceuticals, medical devices and equipment, research, testing and medical laboratories, and agricultural feedstocks and chemicals. The report also profiles state policies and programs that provide support to bioscience companies. Following the release and discussion of the report’s findings, a panel of representatives from across the country will discuss emerging biotechnology regions.

WHEN: Monday, April 10, 10:30 a.m. WHERE: BIO 2006 Annual International Convention McCormick Place Convention Center South Building Room 106B WHO: * James C. Greenwood, President & CEO, BIO. * Walt Plosila, Ph.D., Vice President, Battelle Technology Partnership Practice, Cleveland. * Dick Fleming, President & CEO, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Growth Association * David Gulley, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Research, University of Illinois at Chicago * Jane Shaab, Senior Director of Corporate Relations, University of Maryland * Barry Broome, President & CEO, Greater Phoenix Economic Council * Robert Fraley, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Monsanto

Battelle is a global leader in science and technology. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, it develops and commercializes technology and manages laboratories for customers. Battelle, with the national labs it manages or co-manages, oversees 19,000 staff members and conducts $3.4 billion in annual research and development. Battelle innovations include the development of the office copier machine (Xerox), pioneering work on compact disc technology, medical technology advancements, and fiber optic technologies.

BIO represents more than 1,100 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and 31 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products.

