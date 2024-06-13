Biosplice Announces Collaboration with Novo Nordisk in Diabetes

Biosplice to leverage leading position in small-molecule DYRK inhibition with Novo Nordisk in a pre-clinical collaboration to develop first-in-class therapies for diabetes.

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosplice Therapeutics, Inc. (“Biosplice”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class therapeutics based on small-molecule inhibition of DYRK/CLK kinases, has entered a collaboration with Novo Nordisk to develop drug candidates for the treatment of diabetes. This agreement builds upon Biosplice’s innovative research, supported by robust external scientific literature, demonstrating the potential of DYRK inhibition to stimulate β-cell proliferation in animal models and human islet cells, thus offering a promising avenue for diabetes treatment. The collaboration combines Novo Nordisk’s expertise in diabetes and Biosplice’s research and development efforts focused on creating selective and potent DYRK inhibitors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Novo Nordisk will fund further preclinical development, with an exclusive option to license Biosplice’s relevant intellectual property primarily focused on cardiometabolic disorders. Specific financial terms were not disclosed, but would include upfront and milestone payments plus royalties for the exclusive license.

“We are extremely pleased to combine our unique DYRK inhibition expertise with Novo Nordisk’s leadership in diabetes treatments,” commented Erich Horsley, CFO and CBO of Biosplice. “For over a decade, Biosplice has pioneered the therapeutic potential of highly selective, small-molecule inhibition of DYRK and CLK kinases. Representing over 500 million patients worldwide, diabetes sufferers stand to benefit enormously from developing therapies, such as ours, which hold the promise of restoring the health of human β-cells. We eagerly anticipate unlocking the immense possibilities through our collaboration with Novo Nordisk.”

Biosplice management believes that its selective DYRK inhibitors, which have shown encouraging results in animal models and human islet cells, promise excellent potency and safety margins to enable a first-in-class therapy for diabetes treatment. Scientific literature suggests that DYRK kinases play a pivotal role in maintaining the proliferative capacity of β-cells, essential pancreatic cells responsible for producing insulin, a critical hormone regulating blood sugar. Diabetes patients grapple with insufficient insulin production due to a deficiency or dysfunction of pancreatic β-cells. This approach could potentially go beyond currently approved therapies to address the underlying cause of the disease.

Biosplice will present publicly some of its preclinical findings from in vivo and in vitro models at the upcoming American Diabetes Association’s conference in Orlando, Florida on June 23 at 12:30 pm.

The DYRK kinase has also been implicated as a key driver of harmful aggregation of tau protein, a potential driver of serious neurological conditions. Biosplice has recently announced a collaboration with The Roskamp Institute for traumatic brain injury and is developing lead candidates for the treatment of various tauopathies and neuroinflammatory conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, frontal temporal dementia and multiple sclerosis.

About Biosplice’s Diabetes Program:

Biosplice pioneers the development of highly selective and potent DYRK inhibitors to stimulate insulin-secreting β-cell proliferation, a crucial advancement in diabetes treatment. Targeting DYRK holds immense potential in enhancing pancreatic islet function and refining glucose regulation, addressing a key shortfall in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes management. Biosplice’s compounds have shown promising results in animal models and human islet cells, amplifying β-cell regeneration and offering renewed hope for effective diabetes therapies.

About Biosplice

Biosplice stands at the forefront of research concentrating on the study and regulation of Cdc2-like kinases (CLKs) and dual-specificity tyrosine-regulated kinases (DYRKs). These kinases play pivotal roles in cell cycle regulation, splicing, and neurodevelopment, marking them as critical targets for therapeutic intervention in a range of diseases, including osteoarthritis, cancer, neurological disorders, and diabetes. With a robust chemical platform for kinase inhibition and a deep understanding of kinase signaling pathways, Biosplice leverages cutting-edge technologies to discover and develop highly selective kinase inhibitors. Biosplice’s drugs in clinical development include lorecivivint for osteoarthritis and cirtuvivint for numerous cancers, with a broad pre-clinical pipeline that encompasses Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes and other degenerative conditions.

