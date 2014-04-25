BioSpace’s Top 10 Most Popular Biotech Stories For April 2014

May 1, 2014

First, we would like to thank you, our dedicated readers, for making our first report of the most popular biotech stories last month a big success. Because of all the positive responses, we will continue bringing you a new report every month.

Though the biotech world may seem small, the amount of exciting news happening in April was beyond bountiful. Novartis was—without question—the most buzzed about company in the industry. From its game-changing deal with GlaxoSmithKline to their decision to abandon R&D in a hot field—which, in the end, resulted in a staff reduction at their Boston site. Along with the firing, there is some hiring news as well. Booming Alexion continues to grow, while struggling Lilly looks to increase their headcount by 100 at their Cork location by 2016.

Now, let’s jump into the top ten most viewed stories of April 2014 read by awesome readers like you. Thank you for reading BioSpace.com!

10. Bay Area’s Igenica, Inc. Follows Genentech (RHHBY) Into Antibody-Linked Cancer Drugs

9. Novartis AG (NVS), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Reshape Pharma With Game-Changing $14.5 Billion Deal

8. Thriving Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) To Create 200 New Jobs

7. Novartis AG (NVS) Thinks Twice About RNAi Development, Slims Down R&D Group In Boston

6. Novartis AG (NVS) Deal Makes GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)'s Pennsylvania Staffers Nervous

5. Astra To Shed Around 5,000 Jobs By 2016

4. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Cautiously Approaches Strained AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) With $101 Billion Buyout Deal

3. Recruitment Begins For 100 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Jobs

2. Stolen Roche (RHHBY) Cancer Drug Found On Market

1. And...the top most popular story for April 2014 is...(drumroll, please)...click here.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.