BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Aug. 13

Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.

IntriCon Corporation – David Liebl was named vice president of Research and Development at Minnesota-based Intricon Corporation. Most recently he served as the president of Biomerics NLE’s West Operations. Prior to his role at Biomerics, he held several roles at Heraeus Medical Components/NeoMetrics, Inc., including executive vice president of Product and Business Development and president and chief technology officer of Development. His career also includes Director and Vice President level positions at Pearson, Datacard Group and MedAmicus, Inc.

Sutro Biopharma – Jane Chung was tapped for the newly-created position of Chief Commercial Officer. Chung will provide patient, provider, thought leader, and reimbursement insights as Sutro’s clinical programs advance. Chung has more than 20 years of pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience, most recently having served as President of AstraZeneca Canada, as well as previous roles at Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Genentech and is a registered pharmacist.

AltruBio Inc. – Jeroen Grasman was named chief financial officer of San Francisco-based AltruBio. Prior to joining AltruBio, Grasman led the Finance and Operations team at PACT Pharma. Prior to joining PACT, Grasman led the pre-commercialization efforts at Intarcia Therapeutics as Vice President of Finance and held various senior leadership roles over the course of 11 years at Genentech and Roche.

Nautilus Biotechnology – Karl Voss was named vice president of Life Sciences Research and Development. Voss brings was previously Vice President of Consumables Research and Development at Pacific Biosciences. Across 13 years, his roles in the development of the company’s Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing platform included driving the chemistry underlying SMRT, as well as contributing to instrument and software integration programs. Prior to Pacific Biosciences, Voss made substantial contributions at Cell Biosciences and Applied Biosystems.

DoubleRainbow Biosciences – Holly Schachner was named chief medical officer. Schachner joins from MyoKardia, where she was Therapeutic Head of Clinical Science. Prior to joining MyoKardia, Schachner was CMO of Specialty Medicine at Allergan. She has also held leadership roles as North America Medical Head for the Diabetes Cardiovascular (DCV) Business Unit at Sanofi. Earlier in her career, Holly held medical leadership positions at Bayer Diabetes Care, Pfizer, Inc., and Columbia University.

SVB Leerink – Roger Salazar Jr. joined SVB Leerink to lead origination and execution for special purpose acquisition companies. Salazar joins SVB Leerink as a Managing Director. He joined from Citigroup where he specialized in SPACs. Prior to this, Salazar spent five years at RBC Capital Markets.

Trevi Therapeutics – Lisa Delfini was named CFO and Danine Summers was named vice president of Medical Affairs at Connecticut-based Trevi. Previously, Delfini worked at General Electric where she was the Global Controller for the GE Corporate Technical Center of Excellence (TCOE) and then became the Global Controller for GE Industrial Solutions. Delfini began her career at Deloitte & Touche LLP. Summers has spent the majority of her career working in dermatology-focused companies. Before joining Trevi, she held varying senior management roles in medical affairs and marketing at companies such as Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Menlo Therapeutics, Medicis Pharmaceutical, Connetics Corporation, VICOM/FCB, and Roche Pharmaceuticals.

Aurion Biotech – Daniela Drago was named chief regulatory officer of Aurion Biotech. Drago joins Aurion Biotech from Biogen, where she led the regulatory team responsible for development products in the United States. Prior to Biogen, Drago spent six years at George Washington University’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences (GWU). Before GWU, Dr. Drago held positions of increasing responsibility at several companies, including Bausch & Lomb, Hoffmann-La Roche, and Vifor Pharma.

NuCana – Jeffrey D. Bloss was named CMO of Scotland-based NuCana. Jeffrey Bloss, M.D. brings over 25 years of leadership experience in oncology at multiple biopharmaceutical companies including Astellas, GlaxoSmithKline, Xencor, Onyx, Genentech and Eli Lilly. Prior to joining NuCana, Bloss served as CMO of Tarveda Therapeutics, a venture-backed clinical-stage oncology company. Prior to Tarveda, Bloss was CMO and Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at Aegerion.

Phase 4 Services – Kara Mittan was tapped to lead the human resources and administrative operations team at Phase 4. Having served as an HR director at several organizations since 2008, Mittan has significant experience across a diverse array of industries including international companies coordinating operations on multiple continents.

Monument Therapeutics – Julian Gilbert was appointed to the board of directors of Monument Therapeutics. Gilbert was co-founder and CEO of Acacia Pharma Group plc. Prior to this, Gilbert was co-founder and Commercial Director of Arakis Limited. He has also worked at Chiroscience Plc, Mundipharma International Limited, BTG and GSK. He is Non-Executive Director of Exvastat and Nuformix plc.

Creo – Graeme Kenny was named chief revenue officer of ingredient technology company, Creo. Kenny’s role at Creo will be to lead commercial rollout in the new fast emerging category of cannabinoid ingredients. Most recently, he was head of Croda’s Personal Care business in North America.

C2i Genomics – Glenn Pomerantz was named CMO of C2i. He will support the global scale and commercialization of the C2-Intelligence Platform, C2i’s AI-powered, cloud-based cancer detection technology. Additionally, Jonathan Rosenfeld was named vice president of Data Science and Casey Frankenberger was named vice president of Business Development, Americas.