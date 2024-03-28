BioSkryb Genomics to Present Novel Research on Tumor Heterogeneity at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024

BioSkryb will highlight its new automation-ready ResolveDNA ® and ResolveOME™ single-cell core kits, and share new breast cancer research and a spotlight presentation

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BioSkryb Genomics, a company ushering in the next generation of single-cell technology, will highlight how its ResolveDNA and ResolveOME single-cell assays can unravel the complexities of tumor evolution at the American Association for Cancer Research® (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 on April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, CA.

“ResolveOME’s unified workflow for single-cell analysis of genome and transcriptome enables phylogenetic reconstruction of somatic single cells with phenotypic annotation,” said Dr. Dan Landau, New York Genome Center, who will present his team’s pioneering research using ResolveOME at BioSkryb’s Exhibitor Spotlight Theater on Tuesday, April 9. “Through this approach, we are now exploring the origin and dynamics of somatic evolution in both malignant and non-malignant human tissues.”

BioSkryb will showcase the power of its newly launched automation-ready ResolveDNA and ResolveOME single-cell core kits, which provide a comprehensive and scalable end-to-end workflow for producing sequencing-ready libraries in under 8 hours. The new kits, which are now shipping to customers across the globe, enable single nucleotide variant (SNV), copy number variation (CNV), and structural variant (SV) calling in genomic DNA and allow scientists to perform multiomic characterization of individual cells through the integration of genomic and transcriptomic data from each cell.

“Tumor heterogeneity is a key challenge for researchers in the cancer research field. As tumors evolve, subclones emerge with mutations that convey adaptive phenotypes, including resistance to therapies,” said Suresh Pisharody, CEO of BioSkryb. “Our next generation single-cell technology gives scientists the tools to better understand the way tumors evolve with a comprehensive, scalable, and streamlined workflow. We look forward to sharing how our new tools empower novel cancer research efforts in San Diego.”

Posters and Presentations Featuring BioSkryb Technology

EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT THEATER PRESENTATION | Presenter: Dan Landau, MD, Ph.D., New York Genome Center | Single-cell mapping of lineage and phenotype in human somatic evolution Tuesday, April 9, 12:30pm PT | Spotlight Theater C Dr. Dan Landau from the New York Genome Center will discuss methods for deciphering the origin and dynamics of clonal evolution in somatic cells. This emerging research frontier has profound implications for understanding human aging and disease.

POSTER PRESENTATION | Presenter: Jon Zawistowski, Ph.D.| Inter- and intratumoral PIK3CA subclonal diversity in breast cancer contextualized by single-cell multiomics Wednesday, April 10, 9:00am – 12:30pm PT Poster Section 11 Abstract Number: 6929



About BioSkryb Genomics

BioSkryb Genomics is a rapidly growing organization that is transforming single cell molecular discovery and analysis. Through its single cell whole genome and whole transcriptome amplification tools, scientists and clinicians can gain an unprecedented view of the genome, transcriptome, and proteome from each single cell to better understand the drivers, mechanisms, and management of complex disease. The company is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. For more information, visit bioskryb.com.

