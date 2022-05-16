SUBSCRIBE
Biora Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

May 16, 2022 | 
Biora Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the Company’s management team will be presenting a corporate overview and participating in one-on-one meetings, upon request, with conference attendees at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is taking place both virtually and in-person at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, Florida, May 23 to 26, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Time: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM Eastern Time
A link to join the webcast is available at bioratherapeutics.com/presentations and a replay will be available for 60 days following the conference.

About Biora Therapeutics
Biora Therapeutics is the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutics. By creating innovative smart pills designed for targeted drug delivery to the GI tract, and systemic, needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics, the company is developing therapies to improve patients’ lives. Biora envisions a world where patients have access to needle-free drug delivery and better therapeutic outcomes.

For more information, visit bioratherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Investor Contact
Chuck Padala
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
IR@bioratherapeutics.com
(646) 627-8390

Media Contact
media@bioratherapeutics.com


Events
