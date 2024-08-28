Biocoat Incorporated Secures New Patent for Non-PFAS Inner Diameter Coating

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocoat Incorporated, a leader in the development, manufacturing, and application of hydrophilic coatings for medical devices, is proud to announce the issuance of a patent for “Lumen Coating Method and Apparatus.” This new patent covers a groundbreaking thermal cure hydrophilic coating technology specifically designed for application to the lumen, or inner diameter. This technology is commonly applied in catheters and other medical devices used in multiple medical specialties, including cardiology and neurology.

The newly patented technology represents a significant advancement in medical device coatings, offering the industry a high-performance, non-PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) alternative. As concerns over the environmental and health impacts of PFAS continue to grow, Biocoat’s innovation provides a safer, more sustainable solution for medical device manufacturers without compromising on quality or performance.

“This patent is a testament to Biocoat’s commitment to developing innovative and responsible technologies that address the evolving needs of the medical device industry,” said Jim Moran, President and CEO at Biocoat Incorporated. “Our unique, hydrophilic, non-PFAS coating technology is a game-changer for devices that require the coating of internal surfaces like catheter lumens. This innovation will give medical device manufacturers coating options that align with global efforts to reduce reliance on PFAS materials.”

“The new coating technology delivers excellent lubricity, durability, and low particulate counts, all while utilizing lower curing temperatures such that common polymer substrates are not impacted. This coating technology has proven itself over 30+ years and has been used on hundreds of 510k approved products. By offering a hydrophilic, non-PFAS option, we’re supporting the industry’s shift towards greener and more environmentally friendly materials, contributing to the development of safer medical products for patients worldwide,” said Bob Hergenrother, VP of Research, Development & Innovation at Biocoat.

Biocoat’s latest patent reinforces its position as a leading innovator of biomaterials in the field of thermal hydrophilic coatings, committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the highest standards of safety and performance.

About Biocoat Incorporated

Biocoat Incorporated is a full-service coatings provider specializing in supplying lubricious hydrophilic coatings custom engineered to meet specific clinical parameters for medical devices to original equipment manufacturers, start-up companies, and contract manufacturers. Biocoat also provides coating services and polymer services to companies requiring assistance with medical device manufacturing. To learn more about Biocoat, visit www.biocoat.com or connect on LinkedIn.

