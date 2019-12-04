Biocair Exhibits at Cell Therapy Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Congress 2019

December 2019

Cambridge, UK: Global courier for cell and gene therapy, Biocair, will exhibit at Cell Therapy Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Congress between 3-6 December 2019. Taking place in Amsterdam, Cell Therapy Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Congress brings together key players from the industry to discuss the critical issues facing the development, scale-up and manufacture of cell-based and gene therapies.

Speaking about the logistics surrounding cell and gene therapy, Gert de Gier, Cell and Gene Business Development Director at Biocair, comments that “with cell and gene therapies moving into the clinical trial phase for a wide variety of diseases, the results of these studies and their potential impact to patients are invaluable. Therefore the transportation of the materials and need for a secure supply chain is absolutely critical.”

Patient samples can be bio-hazardous, time critical and have an extremely short shelf-life. Biocair has developed a highly customised project-based approach to the challenging requirements of the clinical and commercial cell and gene markets, providing chain of custody provision across every touchpoint, validated and pre-conditioned temperature-controlled packaging for all temperature ranges, total transparency in supply chain design and unrivalled short transit times (12 – 36hrs).

Biocair’s specialist services are precisely documented in standard operating procedures and are regularly audited by its 12, 500 life science customers across the world. For more information, contact your local Biocair office or contact enquiries@biocair.com.

Biocair is a specialist courier with over 30 years of dedicated experience in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life science sectors. The company has built up a unique, client-centric approach by employing scientists in front-line logistics positions and assembling a team of best-in-class industry experts in quality, cold chain and regulatory compliance amongst others. Biocair focuses on providing the most comprehensive service options available whilst delivering flexible, tailored, cost effective logistics solutions to all clients.

Biocair operates across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.