bioAffinity Technologies to Present at 2020 American Society of Cell Biology Meeting

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a privately held biotech company, today announced that its poster “Meso-tetra (4-carboxyphenyl) porphyrin (TCPP) is incorporated into cancer cells by the CD320 receptor and clathrin mediated endocytosis” will be presented during the session Cancer Therapy: Defining Therapeutic Targets and New Therapeutics at the American Society of Cell Biology’s Cell Bio Virtual 2020 - An Online ASCB|EMBO Meeting Dec. 2-16, 2020.

The poster and an accompanying video presentation by bioAffinity Technologies Vice President of Research David Elzi, PhD, also will be available to conference participants for on-demand viewing from Dec. 2-23. Dr. Elzi will participate and present his research as part of a 45-minute panel discussion during the Cancer Therapy session on Monday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

Porphyrins are known to exhibit high affinity for cancer. The fluorescent porphyrin TCPP is used to mark cancer and cancer-associated cells for detection by flow cytometry in bioAffinity Technologies’ CyPath® Lung test, a non-invasive diagnostic for the early detection of lung cancer. The presence of cells with high TCPP uptake is one of several parameters that distinguish samples from cancer patients from those at high risk who are cancer-free. Dr. Elzi has conducted research into the biological mechanisms of action by which cancer cells preferentially take up TCPP. Research findings have furthered the Company’s diagnostic applications and also led to discoveries that are being advanced by bioAffinity Technologies to develop cancer therapies that can selectively kill cancer without harm to healthy cells.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (www.bioaffinitytech.com) is a privately held company addressing the significant unmet need for non-invasive, early-stage cancer diagnosis and treatment. The Company develops proprietary in-vitro diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics using breakthrough technology that preferentially targets cancer cells. Research and optimization of its platform technology are conducted in bioAffinity Technologies’ laboratories at the University of Texas San Antonio. The Company’s platform technology is being developed to diagnose, monitor and treat many cancers.

