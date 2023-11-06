bioAffinity Technologies Names Dallas J. Coleman as National Director of Sales

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company focused on the need for noninvasive, accurate tests for the detection of early-stage cancer and lung disease, today announced the appointment of Dallas J. Coleman as National Director of Sales. Mr. Coleman has more than 15 years of experience in medical sales and marketing, most recently as Executive Account Manager for the respiratory portfolio of Olympus America’s therapeutic solutions division.

Reporting to bioAffinity Technologies President and Chief Executive Officer Maria Zannes, Mr. Coleman is responsible for leading the CyPath® Lung sales team and sourcing new business opportunities.

“We are delighted to welcome Dallas to our management team in this newly created position. His experience and demonstrated track record in building strong relationships with our target customers and creating effective sales organizations is a timely and strategic fit as we ramp up the commercialization of CyPath® Lung, our noninvasive test for the detection of early-stage lung cancer,” Ms. Zannes said. “As a near-term priority, his expertise in developing commercial initiatives is expected to help drive the expansion of our pilot market launch across Texas and pave the way for the national rollout of CyPath® Lung.”

At Olympus America, Mr. Coleman was part of a team that launched new products, including spiration valves for COPD and emphysema patients, navigational bronchoscopy to access peripheral nodules, and ultrasound bronchoscopes used to sample lymph nodes for cancer staging, primarily marketing to pulmonologists, interventional pulmonologists, thoracic surgeons and physicians treating patients with lung disease. Prior to that, he held sales management positions at Caldera Medical, a medical device company focused on women’s health, and Ecolab, a global sustainability leader providing water, hygiene and hospital infection prevention solutions and services.

“My career has consistently revolved around extending the lives of patients and improving their quality of life. For the past five years, I have provided physicians and hospitals with innovative devices for the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary diseases, including lung cancer,” Mr. Coleman said. “More than 14 million Americans are at high risk for lung cancer, and the opportunity to share CyPath® Lung with their care teams is highly motivating. I look forward to working with my new colleagues at bioAffinity to accelerate the rollout of this innovative product and help physicians treat lung cancer in its early stages, with better outcomes for patients.”

About CyPath® Lung

CyPath® Lung uses flow cytometry to identify cell populations in patient sputum that indicate malignancy. Automated data analysis developed using proprietary artificial intelligence can help determine if cancer is present or if the patient is cancer-free. CyPath® Lung incorporates a fluorescent porphyrin, TCPP, that is preferentially taken up by cancer and cancer-related cells. In a clinical trial, CyPath® Lung showed 92% sensitivity, 87% specificity and 88% accuracy in detecting lung cancer in patients at high risk for the disease who had small lung nodules less than 20 millimeters. Half of all patients in the trial who had cancer were diagnosed in early Stages I or II. Diagnosing and treating early-stage cancer can increase patient survival and improve outcomes.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. Research and optimization of the Company’s platform technologies are conducted in its laboratories at Precision Pathology and The University of Texas at San Antonio. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding Mr. Coleman’s expected contributions, including his expertise in developing commercial initiatives to drive the expansion of the Company’s pilot market launch across Texas, paving the way for the national rollout of CyPath® Lung, bringing CyPath® Lung to market, and helping physicians treat lung cancer in its early stages with better outcomes for patients. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability to successfully integrate Mr. Coleman with the management team and derive the contributions expected from him and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

