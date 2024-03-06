SUBSCRIBE
Bio-Techne to Present at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

March 6, 2024 | 
1 min read

Bio-Techne Corporation announced that Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar.

