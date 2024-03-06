MINNEAPOLIS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development david.clair@bio-techne.com 612-656-4416

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-to-present-at-the-barclays-26th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302080964.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:TECH