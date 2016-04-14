SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Deals

Billion Dollar Biotech Bavarian Nordic Ditches $86 Million U.S. IPO

April 14, 2016 | 
1 min read

Cydan Development Announces Formation of Imara Inc. with $31M Series A Funding to Develop Therapeutic for Sickle Cell Disease

Bavarian Nordic, which is developing vaccines that stimulate a T-cell response to fight infectious diseases and cancers, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Wednesday, citing market conditions. It originally filed in January 2016 with a proposed deal size of $86 million.

Bavarian Nordic is currently listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen and commands a market cap of more than $1.0 billion.

The Kvistgaard, Denmark-based company was founded in 1992 and booked $149 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2015.

IPO Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
pharmacy medicine capsule pill in production line at medical factory
Deals
Amid Novo Buy, Catalent Offloads New Jersey Facility to Ardena
October 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Entrance to the FTC's office in Washington, DC
Editorial
Pressure Mounts on Novo’s $16.5B Catalent Buy Amid FTC Review
October 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Art collage, coins, and arrow up on the red and paper background. Concept of business and financial growth.
IPO
Upstream Raises $255M IPO for Inflammatory Drugs; CAMP4 Nets $75M for RNA Work
October 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong