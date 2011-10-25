Battelle Medical Device Expert Chad Bouton to Present at Independent Inventors Symposium

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwire - October 25, 2011) - Battelle Research Leader Chad Bouton will be one of a group of distinguished presenters at the Independent Inventors Symposium, co-organized by the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which will be held Oct. 27-28 in the museum’s Nan Tucker McEvoy Auditorium. The event is part of a series of public programs complementing “The Great American Hall of Wonders” exhibition, which is sponsored by Battelle in conjunction with USPTO.

In addition to a slate of other impressive presenters, the session will feature U.S. Rep. Mel Watt of North Carolina. Representative Watt will speak about the need for economic growth through new technologies.

Bouton has been recognized by Congress and the National Academy of Engineering for his work in the medical device field, including the development of neural decoding methods that allowed a person to control a wheelchair with a brain implant for the first time.

During his presentation, Bouton will discuss his expertise with the patenting process and several examples of his patented inventions -- from devices used for cancer detection to brain implants. Bouton also will discuss the importance of patenting for independent inventors and companies that vary in size from small start-ups to large research and development organizations such as Battelle.

“Patenting not only provides the protection that independent inventors and companies require to survive, but it also serves as a powerful catalyst for the generation of new ideas and inventions,” Bouton said. “Furthermore, patenting here in the U.S. is critical because of our nation’s history of innovation and creativity and the important role domestic patents play in protecting our future.”

Other presenters will include Deborah Cohn (Commissioner for Trademarks) who will discuss the need for a trademark or a service mark, Peggy Focarino (Deputy Commissioner for Patents) who will discuss the impact of the newly enacted America Invents Act, and Federal Circuit Judge Jimmie Reyna who will discuss the U.S. intellectual property system.

The six-month exhibition at the Smithsonian American Art Museum entitled “The Great American Hall of Wonders” is on view through Jan. 8, 2012. It is a celebration of the uniquely American spirit of innovation and it investigates questions that are still critical today. Americans invented many important, world changing new items in the 19th century. It was this historic, innovative time in the United States that gave rise to the ambitions of Battelle’s founder Gordon Battelle (1883 - 1923), who established the nonprofit trust to use science and technology to help mankind -- one of the first contract R&D businesses in America.

