Battelle Funds Internships for HBCU Students

April 21, 2021 | 
COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle is expanding its long-standing commitment to increasing diversity and fostering inclusion within Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) careers by investing $200,000 over two years to provide students from Bowie State University and Morgan State University research opportunities as they progress from the classroom to employment. It is the first phase of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Consortium, a Battelle program established to build meaningful, long-term collaborative relationships with the country’s leading HBCUs.

“Battelle recognizes the critical importance of representation in STEM,” said Battelle Vice President of Philanthropy and Education Wes Hall. “With the creation of the Consortium, we seek to equip students with the workplace experiences and personal networks that they need to successfully pursue employment in scientific fields.”

The HBCU Consortium initially will be seeded by student externship opportunities that will evolve to include joint seminars, mentorship opportunities, participation on thesis committees and research collaborations and employment at Battelle. Students from Bowie State in Bowie, Maryland and Morgan State in Baltimore, Maryland will be the first to work with Battelle scientists and engineers and within the government programs Battelle supports. The intention is to expand the program to other HBCUs in the future.

Administrators from the two universities will match students to internships. Bowie State will draw students from their programs in Computer Science, Mathematics, Natural Sciences and Technology and Security. Morgan State has committed to select students from the School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences and the School of Engineering.

“Diversity drives innovation and we are proud to invest in the future scientists and engineers studying at HBCUs,” said Storm Woods, Battelle’s Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “We look forward to working with and learning from these incredible scholars.”

Battelle is committed to diversity and inclusion and is focused on expanding educational and career opportunities for students who may have experienced barriers to success in the past. As a non-profit philanthropic trust, Battelle is guided by the mission to leverage science and education for the benefit of society.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Katy Delaney, (614) 424-7208 or delaneyk@battelle.org
T.R. Massey, (614) 424-5544 or masseytr@battelle.org

