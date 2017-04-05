Battelle And Nanotherapeutics Form Alliance To Speed Up Process Of Industry Bringing Medical Countermeasures To Market

Focus is on vaccines and therapeutics to counter Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) threats to U.S. Armed Forces

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle and Nanotherapeutics, Inc. announced today that the organizations have entered an alliance to bring together core research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) and manufacturing capabilities needed to expedite the development of medical countermeasures urgently required by the Department of Defense (DoD) to protect deployed military forces from CBRN threats.

“Battelle is in a unique position to provide a much-needed bridge between commercial companies interested in medical countermeasure development and the government agencies that need them”

Chemical and biological weapons continue to threaten warfighter and civilian populations in war zones such as Syria. With the rising threats of terrorism, they also are a potential homeland security threat. In order to better protect the warfighter, the DoD urgently needs new countermeasures, including vaccines, post-exposure prophylactics and treatments for acute exposure reactions.

Battelle has provided RDT&E facilities and expertise to support DoD medical countermeasure programs for decades, while in 2013 the DoD awarded Nanotherapeutics a contract to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in which to provide all the core services necessary to establish a Medical Countermeasure Advanced Development and Manufacturing (MCM ADM) capability.

“The alliance between the two companies will enable faster and more effective development of medical countermeasures to protect and treat military populations against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks and outbreaks of naturally occurring emerging and genetically engineered infectious diseases,” said Dr. Prasad Raje, President and CEO for Nanotherapeutics, Inc.

Historically, many commercial companies have shied away from participating in this space, primarily due to the challenges of developing these products along with the low anticipated return on investment (ROI). However, the recent expansion of the Food and Drug Administration Priority Review Voucher Program to include CBRN threat agents increases potential ROI, while the Nanotherapeutics/Battelle Strategic Alliance significantly reduces potential risks for companies desiring to develop medical countermeasures to CBRN threats.

“Battelle is in a unique position to provide a much-needed bridge between commercial companies interested in medical countermeasure development and the government agencies that need them,” said Julie Swick, Vice President and General Manager of Battelle’s Life Science Research business.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org. For more information about Battelle contact Katy Delaney at 614-424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org .

About Nanotherapeutics, Inc.

Nanotherapeutics is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that operates a U.S.-based 183,000 square foot, state of the art, single-use, multi-purpose, multi-product, BSL-3 capable facility offering clients extensive capabilities, including a pilot facility for performing optimization of upstream, downstream and formulation functions, bulk cGMP manufacturing, and analytical development for proteins, antibodies, viral vaccines and gene therapy drug products. The Company provides expertise from preclinical through FDA licensure in a variety of production platforms, including microbial and mammalian cell culture. The Company also owns a second, Czech Republic-based, 165,000 square foot, 6,000-liter capacity BSL-3 facility for manufacturing vaccines using its proprietary Vero cell platform. For more information, visit the company website at www.nanotherapeutics.com or contact Gary Ascani at 386-418-8745 or at gascani@nanotherapeutics.com.