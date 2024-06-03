Battelle and Allonnia to Co-Host 2025 Bioremediation and Environmental Biotechnology Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio--()-- Battelle is pleased to announce that it will co-host thewith Allonnia. The event will be held at the Sheraton Boston, June 23-26, 2025.

Battelle has been conducting this industry-leading biennial bioremediation conference since 1991. It is Battelle’s longest-running conference and was originally known as the In Situ and On-Site Bioreclamation Symposium. Additional scope adjustments were made in 1995 to the In Situ and On-Site Bioremediation Symposium (1995-2009) and in 2011 to the International Symposium on Bioremediation and Sustainable Environmental Technologies (2011-2023) to reflect the evolving technical scope of the practice area. The 2023 Symposium hosted nearly 650 attendees from 13 countries.

Allonnia is a biotechnology company focused on solving the world’s biggest environmental challenges, such as PFAS, through a combination of transformative biology and engineered systems. The partnership between Battelle and Allonnia on the 2025 Conference will further enhance the technical scope of the conference to focus on advances in biological treatment, synthetic biology, and biotechnology-enabled solutions.

“Battelle is thrilled to embark on this partnership with Allonnia on the 2025 Bio conference,” said Amy Dindal, Battelle’s Business Line Director for Environment & Agriculture. “As an industry leader in biotechnology, we welcome Allonnia’s expertise in shaping the most relevant technical content and attracting newcomers to the conference, particularly those in the Boston area.”

“Battelle’s conferences are renowned in the industry,” said Kent Sorenson, Allonnia’s Chief Technology Officer. “In discussions with the team last year, it became clear that there was a unique opportunity to reinvigorate the event and further distinguish it from other conferences. Allonnia couldn’t be more excited to partner with Battelle to convene perhaps the first broad international symposium featuring environmental biotechnology, fostering a vibrant community of learning and diverse expertise focused on solving global problems.”

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About Allonnia

Allonnia is a bio-ingenuity company dedicated to extracting value where others see waste. We believe elegant solutions to the world’s biggest problems will be found in the world’s smallest organisms. We’re pioneering novel approaches and imaginative combinations in biotechnology and engineering to solve waste challenges in nature, using nature. To learn more visit allonnia.com.

