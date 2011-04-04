Sofie Biosciences Launches a High Performance, Benchtop Preclinical PET System Using New Generation Detector Technology

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 4, 2011 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofie Biosciences, a developer of molecular imaging systems and agents, announced the launch of GENISYS4, their new benchtop small animal PET system. Introduced today at the 2011 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, this compact, preclinical multimodality PET system provides researchers with the ability to non-invasively visualize and measure the biology of disease and therapeutic response over the course of a study.

As molecular imaging becomes an essential tool for translational research, Sofie believes it is time for PET technology to be more widely accessible, cost-effective, and convenient for integration into a variety of labs.

To achieve this, PET must reduce its size and complexity while increasing usability and performance. Furthermore, the valuable animal models at the heart of the study should have their physiology carefully maintained over the course of the experiment. GENISYS4 is the answer, utilizing new advances in detector architecture to offer unmatched sensitivity, and novel Docking Station and Imaging Chamber designs to provide safe conditions in an intuitive workflow experience. Compared to the traditional small animal PET systems that are three times the cost and ten times the size, GENISYS4 doesn’t require specially trained personnel or expensive site planning to have researchers up and running with minimal cost and effort.

“GENISYS4 is launching an era of compact molecular imaging systems, just as PC companies have created a new world away from mainframes. At only 18 inches wide and 24 inches tall, GENISYS4 is the smallest PET imaging system in the industry, yet the most sensitive,” said Patrick Phelps, Sofie Biosciences’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are very excited to be the first to introduce a benchtop PET system as we join the efforts of other companies developing compact, simple, high-performance molecular imaging systems.”

About Sofie Biosciences

Sofie is combining new PET imaging agents with innovative imaging systems to provide researchers and physicians with tools to better investigate the biology of disease. By empowering a wide array of people with valuable, translational imaging tools, Sofie is making PET scans more accessible and increasing the diversity of its applications.

