Society For Clinical Research Sites Welcomes Clinical Ink As New Global Impact Partner

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Dec. 9, 2014 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS), the global trade organization fully dedicated to representing the interests of clinical research sites, today announced a two-year collaboration with Clinical Ink, the pioneering provider of eSource solutions for clinical trials. Clinical Ink will participate as a Global Impact Partner (GIP) and align with other sponsors, CROs and service providers who share an ongoing commitment to research site success.

“Clinical Ink’s relationship with SCRS illustrates their commitment to strengthening site partnerships and accelerating collaboration amongst industry stakeholders,” comments Christine Pierre, SCRS President. “Working together with this leading organization is a significant strategic development for SCRS, and will add considerable momentum to our Global Impact Partnership program. SCRS is proud to welcome Clinical Ink to our community.”

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to sites and dedication to making clinical research easier for sites, sponsors, subjects and regulators,” said Ed Seguine, CEO, Clinical Ink. “Clinical Ink was co-founded by a clinical investigator who understood the challenges of clinical research from 20+ years of experience. Through new collaborations as an SCRS GIP, we look forward to gaining insights that will help guide the continued evolution of SureSource as a primary tool for sites.”

As a Global Impact Partner (GIP), Clinical Ink will participate on the SCRS Global Impact Board at an executive level, and work closely with SCRS’ Leadership Council to determine strategic initiatives for SCRS.

About SCRS

SCRS is a global trade organization founded in 2012 which represents over 1,750 research sites, including 26,000 research professionals; 15,000 investigators and 9,000 research staff, in 39 countries. SCRS’ mission is to unify the voice of the global clinical research site community for site sustainability. SCRS has become an active partner in industry-wide initiatives and dialogues focused on improving the clinical research enterprise. Sites, as well as companies that sponsor or support the work conducted at clinical research sites, will benefit from membership and partnership. Visit MySCRS.org.

About Clinical Ink

Founded in 2007, Clinical Ink is the pioneering provider of eSource solutions for clinical trials. Developers of SureSource® the first purpose-built and most widely used eSource platform Clinical Ink is dedicated to streamlining clinical development from Start to Submit. Clinical Ink maintains offices in Winston-Salem, NC and Philadelphia, PA. Additional information is available at www.clinicalink.com or toll-free 1-800-301-5033.

