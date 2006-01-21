SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

ProlX Pharmaceuticals Corp. Initiates Phase 1B Trial In Gastrointestinal Cancer For Novel Thioredoxin Inhibitor PX-12

January 20, 2006 | 
1 min read

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan. 20, 2006--ProlX Pharmaceuticals Corp. announced today that it has enrolled the first patient in a Phase IB clinical trial to study a novel thioredoxin inhibitor, PX-12, in patients with advanced gastrointestinal cancers. This trial is designed to explore a new schedule of delivery with PX-12 given as a 24-hour infusion every two weeks, evaluating its safety, pharmacokinetic profile, and antitumor activity. The study will be conducted by Dr. Tomislav Dragovich at the Arizona Cancer Center in Tucson, Ariz.

Clinical research Phase I Arizona
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Illustration of a brain with DNA strands in the background
Opinion
Cell and Gene Therapy Shows Early Promise Against Alzheimer’s—But Challenges Remain
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jia Jie Chen
Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
Psychedelics
Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy Heads to FDA After Adcomm Setback
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kenny Walter