ProlX Pharmaceuticals Corp. Initiates Phase 1B Trial In Gastrointestinal Cancer For Novel Thioredoxin Inhibitor PX-12

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan. 20, 2006--ProlX Pharmaceuticals Corp. announced today that it has enrolled the first patient in a Phase IB clinical trial to study a novel thioredoxin inhibitor, PX-12, in patients with advanced gastrointestinal cancers. This trial is designed to explore a new schedule of delivery with PX-12 given as a 24-hour infusion every two weeks, evaluating its safety, pharmacokinetic profile, and antitumor activity. The study will be conducted by Dr. Tomislav Dragovich at the Arizona Cancer Center in Tucson, Ariz.