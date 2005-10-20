Orchid Cellmark Awarded Exclusive Contract By National Institute Of Justice For Illinois CODIS Analysis

PRINCETON, N.J., July 12 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Orchid BioSciences, Inc. today announced that its Orchid Cellmark unit, a leader in private forensic DNA testing, has been awarded an exclusive contract by the U.S. National Institute of Justice (NIJ) to create genetic profiles from DNA samples from felons in the State of Illinois for addition to the FBI Laboratory’s national Combined DNA Index System, known as CODIS. The multi-million dollar one-year contract to test more than 100,000 felons, which was awarded following a competitive bid process, is the largest state CODIS contract to date. Further details of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to be selected as the exclusive provider of CODIS DNA profiles for Illinois and to help the state in its efforts to more rapidly link crime scene evidence to existing DNA data from felons,” said Mark Stolorow, executive director of Orchid Cellmark. “The national CODIS database is becoming an ever more effective crime-solving tool to identify serial offenders, particularly as an increasing number of convicted-offender DNA profiles are included in the system.”

The CODIS system makes it possible for federal, state, and local crime labs to compare DNA profiles electronically, thereby linking crime scene evidence to the DNA of convicted offenders. According to the FBI, more than 1.7 million DNA profiles of individuals convicted of sex offenses and other violent crimes are now included in the database shared at the national level. Yet more than 525,000 samples of DNA evidence from serious crimes held by local police departments have not yet been analyzed against the CODIS database. The Illinois contract awarded to Orchid Cellmark is part of a federally-financed effort by the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Institute of Justice to help states and localities analyze convicted offender samples and DNA evidence from the large casework backlogs of DNA evidence for use with CODIS. Congress is considering proposed legislation to extend current funding in response to the President’s $1 Billion DNA Backlog Reduction initiative. “The Advancing Justice Through DNA Technology Act of 2004,” introduced by Senators Joseph Biden and Orrin Hatch, would provide $755 million in additional funding over five years to state and local authorities to eliminate the DNA backlog and to test evidence from new crimes in a timely manner.

“Orchid is proud to be playing an active role in helping states apply these new federal monies to rapidly and efficiently reduce their DNA backlogs,” said Paul J. Kelly, M.D., chief executive officer of Orchid BioSciences. “Orchid Cellmark has won a significant portion of NIJ-funded state contracts awarded to private forensic laboratories so far this year. As one of the oldest and largest private DNA forensic labs in the nation, we think it is particularly appropriate that we are increasing our efforts to help reduce this large DNA evidence backlog and to enable local authorities to make more effective use of CODIS.”

Statistics show that many offenders who have been convicted of felonies, such as rape and other violent crimes, are likely to commit subsequent offenses. By more rapidly generating DNA profiles of convicted offenders and processing “no-suspect” DNA evidence, local law enforcement agencies are able to solve more crimes and to do so more quickly, thereby reducing the chance that repeat offenders will go on to commit new crimes during the time they remain at large. The potential power of CODIS as a crime-fighting tool is illustrated by the experience in the U.K., which is considered a global leader in assembling a comprehensive DNA database of offenders. The U.K.'s “cold-hit” rate, that is, the percentage of DNA crime scene evidence that matches the DNA of a criminal already in the system, has grown to 50 percent as the database has expanded over the last several years.

A recent case dramatically highlighted the crime-prevention potential of CODIS. On June 15, Jerry Bellamy was arrested for the 1968 rape and murder of a 13-year New Jersey schoolgirl. Bellamy was in prison on a separate sex offense but was due to be released, and he soon would have been at large. Although it was 33 years after the murder, local New Jersey detectives sent a small sample of stored evidence to Orchid Cellmark where scientists analyzed DNA that CODIS identified as belonging to Bellamy, thereby enabling his continuing incarceration and the probable resolution of this long unsolved crime.

More information on CODIS can be found at http://www.fbi.gov/hq/lab/codis/index1.htm

All three of the Orchid Cellmark’s U.S-based laboratories have received the prestigious accreditation of the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors/Laboratory Accreditation Board (ASCLD/LAB). Orchid Cellmark’s laboratories are also certified by the American Association of Blood Banks and the New York State Department of Health. Its Dallas and Nashville laboratories are also accredited by the National Forensic Science Technology Center.

About Orchid Cellmark

Orchid Cellmark, the forensic strategic business unit of Orchid BioSciences, Inc., has been a leader in private forensic DNA analysis since 1987. Orchid Cellmark has an international network of forensic testing laboratories in the U.S. and U.K., making it the largest private DNA forensic testing service provider in the world. Orchid Cellmark provides a full range of high quality, customized forensic DNA testing services, including identification of victims of accidents and disasters, criminal casework analysis and expert testimony, convicted offender DNA databasing, no-suspect casework testing for government law enforcement laboratories, and DNA testing and consultative services for the defense bar as well as for the prosecution. Orchid Cellmark, which has conducted DNA testing for many notable forensic investigations, uses a variety of genetic analysis methods for its forensic DNA studies and is a leader in developing improved technologies for genetic analysis. In 2003, the company launched DNA Express(TM), a premium service to help local law enforcement agencies analyze backlogs of DNA evidence from unsolved crimes. DNA Express provides forensic DNA analyses in five business days as opposed to the standard four to five weeks. More information on Orchid Cellmark can be found at http://www.orchidcellmark.com/.

About Orchid BioSciences

Orchid BioSciences is a leading provider of identity genetics services for the forensic and paternity DNA testing markets and for public health and animal DNA testing for food safety. Orchid’s strong market positions in these segments leverage the Company’s accredited laboratories in the U.S. and U.K., its innovative genetic analysis technologies and expertise, and the world- renowned Cellmark and GeneScreen brands that have been associated with exceptional quality, reliability, innovation and customer service for nearly two decades. More information on Orchid can be found at http://www.orchid.com/.

