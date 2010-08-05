Nuclea Biotechnologies, Massachusetts Life Sciences Center And Massbio Announce The Opening Of The Nuclea Genomics Center In Pittsfield

Pittsfield, Massachusetts (August 4th, 2010) -- Nuclea Biotechnologies, LLC today announced the opening of the “Nuclea Genomics Center,” located on Elm Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The opening of the 3,500 square foot facility completes Phase II of the company’s corporate expansion plan. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today at the new facility, with participation by Massachusetts Life Sciences Center President & CEO Susan Windham-Bannister, Mayor James Ruberto, State Senator Benjamin B. Downing, Peter Abair, Director of Economic Development at MassBio, and Patrick J. Muraca, President and CEO of Nuclea Biotechnologies.

The Nuclea Genomics Center will house instrumentation that will determine the gene expression profiles of specific oncology patient sub-populations for use in the development of novel diagnostic tests and therapeutics. Nuclea also has expanded its bioinformatic capabilities with new workstations that will aid in the high throughput analysis of genomic and proteomic data obtained from gene and protein expression profiles. The Company also will manufacture proprietary arrays for use in the analysis of proteins. With the opening of the new center, the company has hired three new technology positions and has transferred two other positions from other locations.

“We are excited about the new discovery possibilities that the new center brings to the company’s intellectual property portfolio,” states Patrick Muraca, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nuclea Biotechnologies, LLC. “This new capability will help the company realize the full potential of its collaborations with Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Clark University and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and closely marries our clinical and discovery operations in Worcester, Massachusetts.”

“I’m thrilled to see Nuclea investing in Pittsfield, expanding their presence and adding jobs,” said State Senator Benjamin B. Downing (D-Pittsfield). “When the legislature partnered with the Patrick Administration on life sciences legislation, this is precisely what we envisioned.”

Phase III of Nuclea’s corporate strategy is to open a biological manufacturing facility in the city of Pittsfield. The company will begin to manufacture monoclonal antibodies by the end of 2010, creating the possibility of 15 new hires within the next 12 -18 months. Nuclea has selected an appropriate site within the city and is currently in negotiations for location and development of this technologically complex operation. “Nuclea is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the manufacturing process,” states Muraca. “The company has raised over $8 million of new capital over the past 12 months, most recently closing on $5 million of new capital commitments.”

“The opening of Nuclea’s new Genomics Center, and their plans for expanded biomanufacturing in Pittsfield, illustrate that the life sciences are growing throughout Massachusetts and contributing to job creation and scientific discovery in all parts of the state,” said Susan Windham-Bannister, President and CEO of the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, the quasi-public agency charged with implementing the state’s ten year, $1 billion Life Sciences Initiative. “Through Nuclea’s participation in the Center’s Internship Challenge program we have been partnering with them to develop new life sciences talent in Western Massachusetts. We look forward to ongoing collaboration with this great company as they continue to grow here in Pittsfield.”

“Nuclea Biotechnologies’ expansion here in Massachusetts is one great example of why Massachusetts continues to be the world-leading supercluster for cutting-edge research and development,” said Peter Abair, director of economic development at MassBio. “The new Genomic Center and biomanufacturing capacity play a vital role in this industry’s commitment not only to creating good jobs here in the Commonwealth, but to finding the therapies and cures that will change the lives of patients around the globe.”

“This expansion by Nuclea Biotechnologies of their facilities here in Pittsfield speaks to the relevance and caliber of our local workforce, and its ability to support the growing Life Sciences industry statewide,” said Mayor James M. Ruberto.

About Nuclea Biotechnologies, LLC Nuclea Biotechnologies, LLC is a biotechnology services company that has developed a novel technology platform to improve greatly the efficiency of diagnostics and drug discovery research. Using the Company’s extensive libraries of genetic, molecular, and outcomes data and data-mining services, research professionals in pharmaceutical and life sciences companies are able to focus time and money on the most promising paths for diagnosing and treating a broad range of diseases

About the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center is a quasi-public agency of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts tasked with implementing the Massachusetts Life Sciences Act, a ten-year, $1 billion initiative that was signed into law in June of 2008. The Center’s mission is to create jobs in the life sciences and support vital scientific research that will improve the human condition. This work includes making financial investments in public and private institutions that are advancing life sciences research, development and commercialization as well as building ties between sectors of the Massachusetts life sciences community. For more information, visit www.masslifesciences.com.

About MassBio MassBio, a not-for-profit organization that represents and provides services and support for the Massachusetts biotechnology industry, is the nation’s oldest biotechnology trade association. Founded in 1985, MassBio is committed to advancing the development of critical new science, technology and medicines that benefit people worldwide. Representing over 600 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, research hospitals, and service organizations involved in life sciences and health care, MassBio works to advance policy and promote education, while providing member programs and events, industry information, and services. www.massbio.org.

Angus G. McQuilken Vice President for Communications Massachusetts Life Sciences Center amcquilken@masslifesciences.com 617-921-7749