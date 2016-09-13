James Harvey, Ph.D. Of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes To Present At NNSA 2016 Mo-99 Topical Meeting

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) 2016 Mo-99 Topical Meeting in St. Louis, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes LLC Senior Vice President and Chief Science Officer James Harvey, Ph.D. will report on the company’s progress toward establishing a domestic supply of the medical radioisotope molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) produced without the use of highly enriched uranium (HEU).

Harvey will speak during a session titled “Current and Future Supply Chain Outlook – Session II,” to be held at 3:30 p.m. today. He will focus on the neutron capture production process that NorthStar is developing in collaboration with the University of Missouri Research Reactor (MURR) in Columbia, Missouri. He will provide an overview of the process and an update on progress toward its commercialization.