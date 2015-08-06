Cromos Pharma Opens A Representative Office In Prague, Czech Republic

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC--(Marketwired - August 05, 2015) -

Cromos™ Pharma, an international full-service CRO has announced today that it has opened a representative office in Prague, Czech Republic.

“Cromos™ Pharma has been managing clinical trials in Central and Eastern Europe for several years utilizing home-based project managers and monitors and we feel that the time has come to strengthen our territorial presence by opening a fully operational office in the heart of Central Europe,” said Vlad Bogin, MD, FACP, Cromos™ Pharma’s CEO. “Establishing a hub in such a strategic location will enable Cromos™ Pharma to optimize its value proposition and become an even more attractive service partner to companies that are interested in conducting clinical trials in the countries of the European Union.”

“Cromos™ Pharma has been growing steadily over the last decade, at a staggering pace of around 25% per annum”, added Andrey Tarakanov, MD, company’s managing director. “In the next 18 months we plan to add at least two more offices in other strategic geographies where we are already operational.”

About Cromos™ Pharma, LLC

Cromos™ Pharma, LLC is a contract research organization (CRO) with operations in the post-Soviet space (perhaps “region” or “countries” is better) and in Eastern/Central Europe. The company provides a full spectrum of trial-related services, which include regulatory approvals, medical writing, feasibility assessments, monitoring, project management and warehousing. Cromos™ Pharma, LLC is a privately owned company.