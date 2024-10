SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The porphyrin compound used in bioAffinity Technologies’ proprietary CyPath® Lung is a novel marker for endocytosis, new research shows. Endocytosis is a process that is often disrupted in cancer. The finding will be presented at the 2015 annual meeting of the American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) on Monday, Dec. 14, in San Diego, Calif.