2008 BIO International Convention--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) announces: A comprehensive state-by-state analysis of bioscience initiatives in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The report uses the most current and comparable annual data available to present national, state and metropolitan bioscience employment and growth trends. The report also examines other indicators of a state’s bioscience industry including R&D funding, venture capital investment, and patents.