Avero Diagnostics Now Offering COVID-19 Testing

May 19, 2020 16:55 UTC

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Avero Diagnostics, a physician-owned laboratory, is now providing molecular testing for COVID-19. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Avero will look to support the diagnostic needs of area hospitals, health systems, multi-specialty family practices, urgent care centers, and county health departments.

“For the protection of our community, it’s imperative that testing be made available to people who are symptomatic or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19,” said Trae Mattison, MD, Managing Partner, Avero Diagnostics. “Within the United States, COVID-19 testing also plays a critical role in each region’s ability to meet federal guidelines for re-opening. Avero Diagnostics is working to coordinate with regional officials to ensure our lab is added to the official testing capacity for the region, support the demands of the local healthcare community, and help alleviate the current testing shortfall.”

Once a health care provider orders a test and collects the required specimen, couriers will transport patient samples from designated sites to be processed through Avero Diagnostics’ CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, where diagnostic testing will be run on the Hologic Panther® platform using the TMA version of Hologic’s SARS-CoV-2 assay. Avero Diagnostics can initially process approximately 500 test kits per day, with plans to scale up capacity based on demand, and expects to provide results to ordering physicians within 24 to 48 hours.

For more information visit www.averodx.com.

About Avero Diagnostics

Avero Diagnostics is a physician-owned laboratory and an affiliate of Progenity, Inc., dedicated to providing high quality anatomic pathology, molecular pathology, and genetic testing services to physicians and their patients. Avero Diagnostics provides sub-specialized pathology services in the areas of breast, gynecologic, gastrointestinal, molecular, and urologic pathology. The company also offers specialized testing services in genetic carrier testing and noninvasive prenatal screening. Avero is focused on improving healthcare delivery to patients through the research and development of novel diagnostic equipment and assays, offering a faster and more accurate result. Avero Diagnostics’ vision is to lead the healthcare industry in the delivery of anatomic pathology, molecular pathology and genetic testing. For more information, please visit www.averodx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005820/en/