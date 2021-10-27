Astria Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on Wednesday, November 10

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), will report third quarter 2021 financial results before the Nasdaq Global Market open on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30am ET to provide an update on corporate developments and to discuss third quarter financial results.

Conference Call Dial-In Information: Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 388-2733 Participant International Dial-In Number: (541) 797-2984 Passcode: 3606309

Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the “Q3 2021 Astria Therapeutics Earnings Call.”

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the Astria website: www.astriatx.com. Please connect to the Astria website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005078/en/