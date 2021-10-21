Astria Therapeutics to Present New STAR-0215 Preclinical Results at the 2021 American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), today announced that it will share new preclinical results for STAR-0215 in a presentation titled “STAR-0215 Is a Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibody Plasma Kallikrein Inhibitor for the Potential Treatment of HAE” at the 2021 American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The poster will be presented in-person by Andrew Nichols, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Astria Therapeutics, on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 4:15pm CT, and will be available to all registrants through the ACAAI Meeting website and mobile app.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

