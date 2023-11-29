AstraZeneca advances scientific leadership in hematology at ASH 2023

New, longer-term data from ALPHA Phase III trial will further show potential of danicopan to address clinically significant extravascular hemolysis and maintain disease control, allowing paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria patients to continue standard-of-care treatment with ULTOMIRIS or SOLIRIS

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AstraZeneca will present new clinical and real-world data in multiple hematological conditions at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting andExposition, December 9 to 12, 2023 in San Diego, CA.

A total of 63 abstracts will feature 14 approved and potential new medicines across the Company’s portfolio and pipeline including from Alexion, AstraZeneca’s Rare Disease group, in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several types of lymphoma, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and amyloid light-chain (AL) amyloidosis.

Anas Younes, Senior Vice President, Hematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “Our data at ASH will exemplify how we are advancing a range of innovative modalities including antibody drug conjugates, next-generation immunotherapies and T-cell engagers in hematology. Updated clinical data for AZD0486, our CD19/CD3 T-cell engager, reinforce our belief in this approach as a potential new treatment for lymphoma, and new CALQUENCE data continue to demonstrate long-term efficacy and safety in chronic lymphocytic leukemia with further follow up.”

Gianluca Pirozzi, Senior Vice President, Head of Development, Regulatory and Safety, Alexion, said: “Alexion has transformed the treatment landscape and redefined care for the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria patient community over the past two decades. At the ASH Annual Meeting, new results from our pivotal ALPHA trial will demonstrate the promise of Factor D inhibition to advance care for the small subset of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria who experience clinically significant extravascular hemolysis. We are proud to further our leadership in rare disease by sharing data from our robust hematology pipeline, reflecting our commitment to innovation and improving outcomes for the patients and families we serve.”

CALQUENCE® (acalabrutinib) continues to demonstrate long-term benefits in CLL

Six-year follow-up data from the pivotal ELEVATE-TN Phase III trial will further support the continued efficacy, safety and tolerability of CALQUENCE for long-term use in patients with treatment-naïve CLL.1

Data from a Phase II trial will show the safety and efficacy of CALQUENCE and rituximab followed by chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplantation in fit patients with treatment-naïve mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).2

An analysis of five prospective CALQUENCE trials, including three randomized, controlled Phase III trials and two non-randomized trials, will show acceptable safety outcomes based on rates of nonfatal and fatal ventricular arrhythmias and sudden death in patients with CLL.3

Novel early assets show potential to improve outcomes for blood cancer patients

Data from our early portfolio will demonstrate how the Company is advancing multiple modalities across several scientific platforms, including Immuno-Oncology, Immune-Engagers, Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) and Epigenetics as part of its strategy to attack cancer from multiple angles.

Updated Phase I data for AstraZeneca’s CD19/CD3 T-cell engager, AZD0486, will further demonstrate the acceptable safety profile and high response rate of this treatment in relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).4 We will also present the first clinical data on sabestomig, a PD-1/TIM-3 targeting bispecific antibody, in R/R Hodgkin lymphoma, showing encouraging early signals of activity.5

The first preclinical data for AZD9829, a novel CD123-targeting ADC, using AstraZeneca’s proprietary linker technology to deliver a topoisomerase I inhibitor warhead, will demonstrate promising anti-tumor activity in acute myeloid leukemia.6 In addition, preclinical data will demonstrate anti-tumor activity of AstraZeneca’s novel PRMT5 inhibitor in MTAP silenced Hodgkin lymphoma models.7

Showcasing advances to bolster our leadership in PNH with new data on Factor D inhibition and impact of C5 inhibition in long-term disease control

New results from the 24-week and long-term extension period from the pivotal ALPHA Phase III trial will reinforce the potential for danicopan add-on therapy to address clinically significant extravascular hemolysis (EVH) in the small subset of PNH patients who experience this condition while treated with C5 inhibitor therapy, allowing them to maintain control of intravascular hemolysis (IVH) through standard-of-care treatment with ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab-cwvz) or SOLIRIS® (eculizumab).8

Further, patient-reported outcomes from the ALPHA trial will suggest danicopan as an add-on to ULTOMIRIS or SOLIRIS improved quality of life compared to C5 inhibitor therapy alone in patients with PNH who experience clinically significant EVH.9

Additionally, Alexion will present an analysis of six-year outcomes from the Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of ULTOMIRIS in patients with PNH who did not have previous treatment with a C5 inhibitor.10 The analysis compared survival against untreated patients in the International PNH Registry, the largest global real-world database of patients with PNH. Results will suggest ULTOMIRIS improved survival and maintained effective long-term control of IVH, the most significant contributor to morbidity and premature mortality in PNH.10

Improving diagnosis and management of life-threatening rare diseases, including amyloidosis

24-month results of a Phase II trial will demonstrate the safety and tolerability of CAEL-101 in combination with cyclophosphamide-bortezomib-dexamethasone with or without daratumumab for the treatment of AL amyloidosis.11

Real-world analyses across AL amyloidosis, aHUS and hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) will also be presented, advancing the scientific understanding of these rare, hematological conditions.12-16

Key presentations during the 65th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Notes

CALQUENCE® (acalabrutinib)

CALQUENCE® (acalabrutinib) is a next-generation, selective inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). CALQUENCE binds covalently to BTK, thereby inhibiting its activity.17,18 In B cells, BTK signaling results in activation of pathways necessary for B-cell proliferation, trafficking, chemotaxis and adhesion.

CALQUENCE has been used to treat 50,000 patients worldwide and is approved in the US for the treatment of CLL and SLL and for the treatment of adult patients with MCL who have received at least one prior therapy.17 CALQUENCE is approved for CLL in the EU and many other countries worldwide and approved in Japan for relapsed or refractory CLL and SLL.

As part of an extensive clinical development program, AstraZeneca is currently evaluating CALQUENCE in more than 20 company-sponsored clinical trials. CALQUENCE is being evaluated for the treatment of multiple B-cell blood cancers, including CLL, MCL, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma and other hematologic malignancies.

ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab-cwvz)

ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab-cwvz), the first and only long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, provides immediate, complete and sustained complement inhibition. The medication works by inhibiting the C5 protein in the terminal complement cascade, a part of the body’s immune system. When activated in an uncontrolled manner, the complement cascade over-responds, leading the body to attack its own healthy cells. ULTOMIRIS is administered intravenously every eight weeks in adult patients, following a loading dose.

ULTOMIRIS is approved in the US, EU and Japan for the treatment of certain adults with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).

ULTOMIRIS is also approved in the US, EU and Japan for the treatment of certain adults with PNH and for certain children with PNH in the US and EU.

Additionally, ULTOMIRIS is approved in the US, EU and Japan for certain adults and children with aHUS to inhibit complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathy.

Further, ULTOMIRIS is approved in the EU and Japan for the treatment of certain adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

As part of a broad development program, ULTOMIRIS is being assessed for the treatment of additional hematology and neurology indications.

SOLIRIS® (eculizumab)

SOLIRIS® (eculizumab) is a first-in-class C5 complement inhibitor. The medication works by inhibiting the C5 protein in the terminal complement cascade, a part of the body’s immune system. When activated in an uncontrolled manner, the terminal complement cascade over-responds, leading the body to attack its own healthy cells. SOLIRIS is administered intravenously every two weeks, following an introductory dosing period.

SOLIRIS is approved in the US, EU, Japan and China for the treatment of patients with PNH and aHUS.

Additionally, SOLIRIS is approved in Japan and the EU for the treatment of certain adult and pediatric patients with gMG and in the US and China for certain adults with gMG.

Further, SOLIRIS is approved in the US, EU, Japan and China for the treatment of certain adults with NMOSD.

SOLIRIS is not indicated for the treatment of patients with Shiga-toxin E. coli-related hemolytic uremic syndrome.

AstraZeneca in hematology

AstraZeneca is pushing the boundaries of science to redefine care in hematology. We have expanded our commitment to patients with hematologic conditions, not only in oncology but also in rare diseases with the acquisition of Alexion, allowing us to reach more patients with high unmet needs. By applying our deep understanding of blood cancers, leveraging our strength in solid tumor oncology and delivering on Alexion’s pioneering legacy in complement science to provide innovative medicines for rare diseases, we are pursuing the end-to-end development of novel therapies designed to target underlying drivers of disease.

By targeting hematologic conditions with high unmet medical needs, we aim to deliver innovative medicines and approaches to improve patient outcomes. Our goal is to help transform the lives of patients living with malignant, rare and other related hematologic diseases, shaped by insights from patients, caregivers and physicians to have the most meaningful impact.

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company’s focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

Alexion

Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, is the group within AstraZeneca focused on rare diseases, created following the 2021 acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. As a leader in rare diseases for more than 30 years, Alexion is focused on serving patients and families affected by rare diseases and devastating conditions through the discovery, development and commercialization of life-changing medicines. Alexion focuses its research efforts on novel molecules and targets in the complement cascade and its development efforts on hematology, nephrology, neurology, metabolic disorders, cardiology and ophthalmology. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Alexion has offices around the globe and serves patients in more than 50 countries.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZenecaUS.

