Clairity, Myriad Genetics, and MagView Launch the First Integrated AI and Genetic Risk Platform for Personalized Breast Health

Actionable offering helps enable earlier, more personalized breast cancer interventions

BOSTON and SALT LAKE CITY and FULTON, Md., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairity, Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), and MagView, today announced a joint collaboration in an effort to identify more women at high risk for breast cancer, with the goal of addressing a critical gap in breast cancer risk assessment without creating additional administrative burdens.

The agreement brings together three leaders in breast cancer:

Clairity – developer of Clairity Breast



Myriad Genetics – a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, offering the MyRisk ® Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore ®

MagView – a leader in comprehensive software solutions for breast imaging centers





For the first time, clinicians and patients will have access to an integrated view of genotype (Myriad’s MyRisk with RiskScore test) and phenotype (Clairity Breast) through MagView’s Luminary Risk platform, which supports breast cancer risk assessment programs across the United States.

“By integrating directly with MagView alongside Myriad, we are giving clinicians a more complete and actionable view of risk than can be achieved using age and family history alone,” said Jeff Luber, CEO, Clairity, “Using AI-powered risk assessment, Clairity Breast identifies women at the highest risk from a routine mammogram.”

“Effective screening of individuals with elevated risk of cancer is an important part of the cancer care continuum,” said Sam Raha, President and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “By pairing the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test with Clairity’s AI-powered risk assessment within MagView’s workflow, we aim to empower clinicians with actionable results, helping to enable earlier, more personalized interventions in the fight against breast cancer.”

“Our platform streamlines how risk information is captured, interpreted, and acted on,” said Bryan Chapin, President and CEO, MagView. “Integrating Clairity and MyRisk into one platform gives providers a powerful, unified tool to support proactive breast health management, while improving workflow efficiency.”

About Clairity

Clairity is an AI-powered precision health company transforming medical imaging into a predictive tool for early risk assessment. Its flagship product, Clairity Breast, is the first and only FDA-authorized offering to estimate a woman’s five-year breast cancer risk directly from a routine mammogram. By shifting care from detection to prevention, Clairity empowers health systems, radiologists, and women to act earlier, save lives, and lower the overall cost of cancer care. To learn more about indications for use, visit: https://clairity.com/clairity-breast/.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

About MagView

MagView is the leader in breast imaging workflow solutions for mammography reporting, tracking, workflow, compliance, and high-risk screening. Headquartered in Fulton, Maryland, MagView’s Luminary Risk software embeds into EHRs to enable breast centers to adopt a more personalized approach to breast cancer screening, focusing on patient experience and staff efficiency. MagView is utilized by more than 2,500 facilities across the U.S., including many of the nation’s top cancer centers. For more information about MagView, please visit www.magview.com.

