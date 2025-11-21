Late-Stage Lung Cancer Diagnoses Plummet to a New Low in the Bronx

Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center Dramatically Reverses the Outlook of Lung Cancer Through Novel Screening, Early Intervention, Precision Care and Community Engagement

BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center (MECCC) is proud to announce that for the first time in decades, more people in its community are being diagnosed with stage I, versus stage IV lung cancer. The five-year survival rate for stage I or II lung cancer is more than 65%, compared to just 8% for later-stage III and IV disease, according to the American Lung Association. MECCC clinicians are now finding cancers when they are most treatable and curable thanks to enhanced screening, novel care, access to clinical trials, and community education.

For several decades, the Bronx has experienced higher-than-average lung cancer mortality rates compared with other New York City boroughs, primarily due to Bronxites being diagnosed at later stages of disease. Today's lifesaving "stage shift," driven by MECCC's internationally acclaimed lung team, is expected to drive up survival rates. Early detection enables 95% of lung cancer operations at Montefiore Einstein to be performed with minimally invasive "lung sparing" techniques. This allows greater preservation of normal lung function so Bronx residents can return to enjoying full lives post-cancer treatment.

"It is nothing short of remarkable to see our comprehensive cancer efforts completely change the trajectory of lung cancer care and survival over the last four years," said Brendon Stiles, M.D., professor and chief, thoracic surgery and surgical oncology, Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery at Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and associate director, Surgical Services, MECCC. "With our patient-first philosophy and comprehensive suite of programs like our incidental lung nodule clinic, we're screening more people earlier and are enrolling approximately 20% of our patients with screen detected lung cancer into clinical trials to ensure Bronx residents benefit from tomorrow's cancer therapies, today."

Introducing New Ways to Address an Old Problem

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death in the United States. A combination of factors contributes to lung cancer, including air pollution, exposure to radon (a natural, radioactive gas), tobacco use, secondhand smoke, and genetics.

To identify cancer at an earlier stage, MECCC ramped up the low dose lung cancer screening program and introduced a Follow-Up ASsessmenT of Lung Nodules (FAST) Clinic. The clinic leverages artificial intelligence and clinical education to guide patients with lung nodules unexpectedly found during X-rays or chest scans, unrelated to cancer care at Montefiore Einstein (like trauma, chest pain, or cardiac workups). The team is also exploring blood-based assays to triage people who have the highest risk of cancer and to ensure expedited care. Since its opening in 2021, the FAST clinic has received more than 1,000 referrals, and of these referrals more than 80 patients have been diagnosed with lung cancer and cared for at MECCC.

These efforts are supported by a robust clinical trial program exploring the use of precision medicine and targeted therapies for individuals with high-risk early stage lung cancer to those with more advanced disease.

The Center of it All

A key contributor to MECCC's success in reversing the severity of lung disease in the Bronx is that its patients are at the center of every effort. Drawing from the principles of Community-Based Participatory Research, MECCC's lung team co-created educational materials in partnership with its Bronx community that were relevant and language appropriate. This content is coupled with trained nurse and peer navigators to address social hardships that are often overlooked in daily practice, for instance lack of transportation.

The achievement in reversing late stage lung cancer diagnoses follows MECCC's lung cancer team recognition this past September by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer for delivering outstanding cancer care. This same team, which was nominated by patients, family members and caregivers for that honor, was the only award recipient in North America.

"When an irregularity was found on my CT scan, Dr. Stiles quickly arranged for my surgery," said Paulie Ammirato, a Bronx resident and former engineering director at Montefiore, who had stage IA lung cancer. "Everything went as planned and I recovered earlier than expected. Any spot on a lung must be looked at as soon as possible. Don't delay care. With the quick treatment and support of Dr. Stiles and his excellent team, I'm healthy and back to my active lifestyle. There's nothing more important than your health and I'm forever thankful for this team and the excellent nursing care at Montefiore for their follow through. They were my guardian angels."

About Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center



Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center (MECCC) is a National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer center and a national leader in cancer research and clinical care located in the racially and ethnically diverse borough of the Bronx, N.Y. MECCC combines the exceptional science of Albert Einstein College of Medicine with the multidisciplinary and team-based approach to cancer clinical care at Montefiore Health System. Founded in 1971 and an NCI-designated cancer center since 1972, MECCC is redefining excellence in cancer research, clinical care, education and training, and community outreach and engagement. Its mission is to reduce the burden of cancer for all, especially people from historically underrepresented groups.

