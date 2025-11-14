AI In Healthcare Market to Hit USD 701.79 Billion by 2034

The global AI in healthcare market size is expected to be hit around 701.79 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 37.09 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 38.64% from 2025 to 2034.

The AI in healthcare market is increasing due to its capability to enhance precision and speed in diagnosis, targeted treatment plans, and increase operational effectiveness, which ultimately leads to better patient results and reduces costs. It offers various benefits such as early identification, quick diagnostics, and an efficient therapy plan, lower time and expenses for the patient and hospital, while getting quicker care. AI-driven technology streamlines medical care operations, enhancing patient care efficacy by automating administrative actions, enhancing workflow management, and optimizing resource allocation.

· For Instance, In November 2025, InterSystems, a creative data technology provider powering more than 1 billion health records worldwide, announced the launch of InterSystems HealthShare AI Assistant, a new generative AI capability designed to assist clinicians, case managers, and administrators in accessing and understanding patient information faster and more intuitively.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/9101

AI In Healthcare Market Highlights:

⬥︎ Based on component, the software solution segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of over 47% in 2024

⬥︎ Based on application, the robot-assisted surgery segment dominated the market in 2024 with the largest revenue share of over 14%.

⬥︎ Based on technology, the machine learning segment held the largest market share of over 36% in 2024.

⬥︎ Based on end use, healthcare companies dominated the market with the largest revenue share of over 31% in 2024.

⬥︎ North America AI in the healthcare industry dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55% in 2024.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

AI-driven technology is a significant and disruptive area of computer science, with the latent to essentially transform the practice of treatment and the delivery of medical care. AI-driven technology is used to diagnose diseases, create advanced personalized treatment plans, and assist physicians with decision-making. It transforms targeted medicine, optimizes drug dosages, improves population health management, establishes policies, offers virtual health assistants, supports mental health care, enhances patient education, and influences patient-doctor trust.

⬥︎For Instance, In May 2025, Danaher Corporation, a global science and technology innovator, announced the launch of a partnership with AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize novel diagnostic tools and tests intended to help clinicians better determine which patients would most benefit from precision medicine treatments.

Recent advancement in AI-driven technology has the potential to revolutionize various aspects of medical care, allowing a future that is more personalized, exact, prognostic, and portable. An incremental adoption of novel technologies or radical adoption of these technological innovations, but the impact of such technologies and the digital renaissance they bring needs health systems to reflect how greatest they adapt to the shifting landscape of healthcare.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9101

Report Scope of AI In Healthcare Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 37.09 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 701.79 Billion Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 38.64% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered Component, Application, Technology, End use, and Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key Companies Profiled Microsoft; IBM; NVIDIA Corporation; Intel Corporation; Itrex Group; GE Healthcare; Google; Medtronic; Oracle; Medidata; Merck; IQVIA