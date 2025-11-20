EVQLV Launches Abtique, the First Marketplace for AI-Designed Molecules Validated in Independent Labs

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 – EVQLV announced the launch of Abtique, a first-of-its-kind online marketplace, where scientists can order AI-designed antibody sequences in minutes. The debut coincides with the release of HyperBind2, EVQLV’s AI system for antibody design, which has been independently validated in dozens of labs and detailed in a new research paper.

Antibodies power many of the world’s leading medicines for cancer, arthritis, asthma, and more. The antibody market reached $246 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $685 billion by 2034 (Towards Healthcare, 2025). As scientists, researchers, and drug developers seek faster, less expensive ways to develop drugs, AI is advancing significantly across the life sciences. Yet building and validating these technologies requires years of work, significant costs, and rare expertise.



“Abtique answers the question: Why can’t every researcher working on groundbreaking science access AI-designed molecules?” said Brett Averso, CTO of EVQLV. “With Abtique, a scientist can order lab-ready antibody sequences in minutes, with no AI expertise required, backed by independent lab validation.”

EVQLV’s technology has been used in 48 projects across biopharma, diagnostics companies, leading academic labs, and large pharmaceutical companies. Early partners have designed antibodies targeting cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, MERS, and more.

“Working with EVQLV streamlined our antibody development,” said Professor Salvador Ventura, Director of the Institute of Research and Innovation Parc Taulí in Barcelona. “I’ve been working in protein design for more than 20 years, and this is one of the most remarkable examples of antibody-to-target design I’ve seen in my career. Their technology clearly made the difference in turning a challenging idea into a successful result.”

“With the positive results we’ve seen from independent labs, we’re excited to make validated AI-powered antibody design accessible to every researcher,” said Andrew Satz, co-founder and CEO of EVQLV. “Our goal is to get better antibody designs into the hands of scientists to advance therapeutic innovation. This aligns with our mission to accelerate the speed at which healing reaches those in need.”

About Abtique

Abtique is the first online storefront for AI-designed molecules. Built by EVQLV, Abtique offers a simple “click-to-sequence” experience that helps scientists and drug discovery teams use advanced AI-powered antibody design without building their own AI systems or learning complex software. Visit abtique.com to learn more.

About EVQLV Inc.

EVQLV designs and engineers antibodies using advanced computational methods for life-science researchers at biotechs, academic labs, and pharmaceutical companies. EVQLV operates in New York City and Miami. The company’s mission is to help new antibody medicines reach patients faster. Visit evqlv.com to learn more.