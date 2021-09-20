Zai Labs to Increase US Presence with New Location in Cambridge

Zai Lab Limited calls itself a growing global biopharmaceutical company and is continuing to live up to that claim with its latest expansion announcement.

The company, which already has a strong presence in Shanghai and South San Francisco, announced that it will be establishing a presence in another bustling U.S. biopharmaceutical hotspot: Cambridge, Mass.

“This is an important step in Zai Lab’s journey to become a global biopharmaceutical company, a partner of choice and a place where our employees can do their best work,” said Dr. Samantha Du, founder, chairperson and chief executive officer of Zai Lab. “We have earned the reputation as a trusted partner of choice for global biopharmaceutical companies seeking to not only access the Chinese market but also find a long-term strategic partner for global clinical development.”

The new location will be home to business operations including alliance management, business development, legal and governance functions.

Founded in 2014, Zai is a research company that focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for unmet medical conditions in oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious disease. The company listed on the Nasdaq in September 2017 and completed a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Exchange three years later.

Zai will host a virtual research and development day for analysts and investors on September 22, where the company will showcase its pipeline, strength in the Chinese market and the company's growth potential.

Plenty of life sciences companies, big and small, have locations in Cambridge including AbbVie, Amgen, Ipsen and Sana Biotechnology. Cambridge is part of the Greater Boston area, which was identified in a recent report as 2021's top life sciences cluster, being called “the indisputable center of the life sciences world.” According to the report, the Greater Boston area has the most concentrated life sciences talent pool in the United States.

“As a growing global biopharmaceutical company with strategic operations in South San Francisco and Shanghai, we recognize the importance of being in the center of this vibrant and entrepreneurial scientific community, working alongside others who are committed to advancing healthcare and improving the lives of patients,” Du said.

Featured Jobs on BioSpace