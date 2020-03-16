Vertex Donates $500,000 to Partners Healthcare Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced on Friday the donation of half a million dollars to Partners Healthcare from The Vertex Foundation, a non-profit charity.

Vertex did not state where the funds will be directed.

"We are grateful that the Vertex Foundation is supporting the work of our clinicians and staff members with resources that will be targeted directly at patient care efforts as we respond to the COVID-19 outbreak," said Anne Klibanski, Partners President and CEO.

The $500,000 gift was in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and a need for more support, testing capacity and advancements. Partners has been working for several weeks on ways to prepare for the pandemic and continues to post updates on their site.

“As a health care company and a member of the Boston and Massachusetts communities, we are committed to doing our part to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vertex. “Expanding testing capacity is vital to limiting the spread of this virus and helping protect the health of our community. This is why the Vertex Foundation has made a $500,000 gift to Partners HealthCare, one of the largest providers of health care services in the Boston area, to facilitate coronavirus testing.”

Vertex continues to evaluate possible needs and ways they can support communities during the outbreak.