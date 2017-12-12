Zoll Medical Wins Huge $400M From the DoD

ZOLL Medical Corp. snagged a $400 million contract for deployable vital signs monitors from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

According to the DoD statement, the contract is for one year with five options to extend the contract for an additional year. The contract, which has a Dec. 7, 2023 performance completion date, is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for deployable vital signs monitors for the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force.

The DoD release did not specify where the monitors in the $400 million contract will be used. Deployable typically means mobile so the monitors could be used in an area where troops are in combat operations. The award was competitive, with two responses received by the DoD, MassDevice reported.

Zoll Medical provides medical devices and software solutions for emergency medical care. Many of its products are in use by emergency responders, including fire departments, the military and civilian rescue groups. Zoll has developed a number of critical care products for emergency medical services, including products for defibrillation and monitoring, circulation and CPR feedback, data management, therapeutic temperature management, and ventilation,

Earlier this month Chelmsford, Mass.-based Zoll announced it sponsored four Commission on Accreditation for Prehospital Continuing Education (CAPCE)-accredited online safety courses to help first responders “mitigate the risks associated with operating emergency vehicles.” The company said the initiatives are aimed at providing greater training for emergency service crews so they will be better equipped at saving lives.

“At Zoll, we are committed to minimizing risks and improving safety for first responders. We hope that by sponsoring these educational courses such that they can be provided at no cost to the user, the effort will ensure that emergency vehicle operators and safety officers can get needed training without any financial burden.”, Alex Moghadam, president of Zoll’s data management division, said in a statement.

In November, Zoll strengthened its medical device offerings by entering into a strategic collaboration with Canada-based Myant, Inc., a company that specializes in wearable technology. The two companies combined their strengths to advance the ZOLL LifeVest wearable defibrillator. The LifeVest is worn by patients at risk of sudden cardiac death (SCD), providing protection during their changing condition and while permanent SCD risk has not been established, according to company information. The LifeVest was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2001. It is used for a wide range of patient conditions or situations, including following a myocardial infarction. By wearing the device, cardiac patients are able to return to many normal daily activities. The LifeVest continuously monitors the patient’s heart and, if a life-threatening heart rhythm is detected, the device delivers a treatment shock to restore normal heart rhythm. Zoll said the LifeVest has been worn by “hundreds of thousands of patients globally” and has successfully saved the lives of thousands of people.