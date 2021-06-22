Spruce's Drug Candidate Reduces Elevated Hormones in Classic CAH Patients



Two mid-stage clinical trials showed that treatment with a non-steroidal, oral antagonist generated meaningful reductions in elevated hormones in adult patients diagnosed with classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH).

On Monday, Bay Area-based Spruce Biosciences shared results from two Phase II studies assessing tildacerfont, SPR001-201, a Phase IIa dose-escalation study and SPR001-202, a Phase IIa, a dose focusing on the efficacy of a 400mg dose on multiple biomarkers.

The trial data showed that over a 12 week period use of tildacerfont, an oral antagonist of the CRF1 receptor, was able to reduce the elevated hormone levels and, in some cases, actually normalized them. The company called this a notable achievement. It said no other investigational drug candidate had reported these kinds of results. The study data was published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) typically refers to a group of genetic disorders that impact the adrenal glands, which produce numerous hormones, including cortisol, mineralocorticoids and androgens. CAH prevents an individual from being able to create one or more of these hormones.

According to The Mayo Clinic, Classic CAH is a rarer form of CAH. About two-thirds of people diagnosed with this disorder have a salt-losing form, while the other one-third have the simple-virilizing form. Both forms of classic CAH cause an individual to produce an insufficient amount of cortisol, which can lead to blood pressure issues and blood sugar concerns.

Spruce Biosciences believes that by blocking the CRF1 receptor, tildacerfont has the potential to address the uncontrolled cortisol feedback regulatory pathway in CAH. In turn, this can reduce ACTH production in the pituitary, limiting the amount of androgen produced downstream from the adrenal gland.

SPR001-201 evaluated the tildacerfont’s capabilities to lower adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), 17-hydroxyprogesterone (17-OHP), and androstenedione (A4) at multiple dosing levels in patients with congenital adrenal hyperplasia due to 21-hydroxylase deficiency. The Phase IIa SPR001-202 measured a daily 400mg dose of tildacerfont to lower ACTH, 17-OHP, and A4 over a 12-week dosing period. In both studies, efficacy was evaluated by changes from baseline in ACTH, 17-OHP, and A4 according to baseline measurements that characterized patients as having good or poor disease control.

Spruce Biosciences Chief Medical Officer Rosh Dias said classic CAH could be life-threatening, and treatment options have been limited.

“People living with classic CAH must grapple with the difficult balance of managing their adrenal androgen excess and supraphysiologic dosing of glucocorticoids, the existing standard of care therapy,” Dias said in a statement.

“In our Phase IIa studies, I was pleased to see that tildacerfont was able to produce meaningful reductions in highly elevated hormones in classic CAH patients, including in some cases normalization of these hormones, over a 12-week period without increases to daily steroid doses. This has not been reported to date with any other investigational product candidate,” she added.

Results from both Phase IIa studies showed that treatment with tildacerfont reduced key hormone biomarkers towards normal levels, including the normalization of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) and A4 in 60% and 40% of patients in the baseline poor disease control group. In the good disease control group, the hormones were maintained near or below normal levels.

The company noted that the Phase IIa results support the continued development of tildacerfont as a potential treatment for classic CAH. The company has planned Phase III studies to assess tildacerfont’s capabilities to reduce excessive adrenal androgens in patients with poor disease control, as well as a study to assess the oral antagonist’s capabilities to reduce glucocorticoid usage in patients with good disease control while maintaining control of androgens.