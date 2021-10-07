In Undercover Video, Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity "Probably Better"

Pfizer scientists agreed that naturally acquired immunity from COVID-19 is better than getting vaccinations in a recently shown undercover video released by Project Veritas.

Project Veritas is a non-profit journalism group founded by James O'Keefe in 2010 with the goal of "investigating and exposing corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud and other misconduct in both public and private institutions."

In a 10-minute video released Monday, three Pfizer officials, identified as Nick Karl, Chris Croce and Rahul Khandke, shared that being naturally immune (after one acquires the virus) is better "at that point" than a vaccine. They also said that their company demands that this information be withheld from the public.

"When somebody is naturally immune -- like they got COVID -- they probably have more antibodies against the virus…when you actually get the virus, you’re going to start producing antibodies against multiple pieces of the virus…so, your antibodies are probably better at that point than the [COVID] vaccination," Karl said in the video.

Croce supported Karl's statements, adding that a person is "probably more" protected with antibodies from natural immunity than vaccines. In addition, Khandke had more to say in the same video about the company allegedly instructing employees to keep quiet on what they know about natural immunity.

"We're bred and taught to be like, ‘vaccine is safer than actually getting COVID.’ Honestly, we had to do so many seminars on this. You have no idea. Like, we have to sit there for hours and hours and listen to like - be like, ‘you cannot talk about this in public," said Khandke.

This is the fourth video that Project Veritas has released over the past months exposing major drug companies. In September, the group released a video on a Johnson & Johnson employee who claimed that children do not need to take the COVID vaccine due to major potential side effects down the road.

Natural immunity is the type of immunity wherein the body develops its own antibodies after being infected by the COVID-19 virus. While many scientists and doctors corroborate the power of natural immunity in preventing further infections, relying on it alone without vaccinations could pose some risks.

According to a study by the British Society for Immunology, natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 can lead a person to become very unwell first before developing immunity - and immune response can vary from person to person. In addition, its length of protection remains unknown. Meanwhile, vaccination can significantly reduce the chance of developing COVID-19 and being in a state of unwellness, inducing an immune response in a relatively controlled and safer way.

The World Health Organization also encourages “herd immunity,” which can be the outcome of a population that has both natural immunity and vaccines. The WHO expressed support for herd immunity through vaccination, not by allowing disease to spread through any segment of the population, as this would lead to unnecessary cases and deaths.