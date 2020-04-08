Insulin Makers Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi Provide Low-Cost Options for Patients During COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 has created a global disruption to the world economy due to the massive number of layoffs due to the shutdown. Many people have lost their jobs and, as a result, their insurance. That can be daunting enough, but for those who need life-saving drugs such as insulin, the situation is magnified.

Eli Lilly and Sanofi, two of the largest manufacturers of insulin products, are responding with programs that will provide continued access to insulin products.

Paris-based Sanofi created two platforms for insulin patients – those who have insurance and those who do not. For those who have insurance, regardless of their income level, Sanofi said they are eligible for the company’s co-pay assistance programs, which means a majority of participants will pay $10 or less per month for their products. This program includes Adlyxin (lixisenatide) injection, Apidra (insulin glulisine injection) 100 Units/mL, Lantus (insulin glargine injection) 100 Units/mL, Toujeo (insulin glargine injection) 300 Units/mL, Soliqua 100/33 (insulin glargine and lixisenatide injection) 100 Units/mL and 33 mcg/mL.

For those who have no health insurance, Sanofi created the Insulins Valyou Savings Program where all uninsured patients, regardless of income level, can purchase one or multiple Sanofi insulins (Lantus, Toujeo, Admelog, and Apidra) for a fixed price of $99 per month.

“The intent of this program is to provide relief for those who currently pay the highest prices for their insulin due to lack of insurance coverage and do not qualify for other assistance programs,” Sanofi said.

In its own response to COVID-19, Eli Lilly introduced the Lilly Insulin Value Program. According to the company, this program allows anyone with or without insurance to fill their monthly prescription of Lilly insulin at a capped price of $35. The program covers most Lilly insulins including all Humalog (insulin lispro injection 100 units/mL) formulations, the company said.

Diabetes patients who use Lilly products are encouraged to call the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center at (833) 808-1234.

"Too many people in the U.S. have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 crisis, and we want to make sure no one goes without their Lilly insulin," Mike Mason, president of Lilly Diabetes said in a statement. “We've been providing affordability solutions for a long time, but more is needed to help people during this unprecedented period. People with commercial insurance, as well as those without insurance at all, are eligible, and the process is quick and simple. We want people who need help to call us.”

Novo Nordisk, another leader in insulin development, has also offered low-cost options for patients. The company said it is working with distributors to ensure that patients have an adequate supply of the medication during the pandemic. Novo Nordisk has several options for patients, including its My$99Insulin program. For $99, people with diabetes can get up to three vials or two packs of FlexPen/FlexTouch/PenFill pens, of any combination of Novo Nordisk Inc. insulins with a prescription. For many, this amounts to a month’s supply of insulin, the company said.

Additionally, the company said its ReliOn human insulin is available at Walmart for about $25 per vial and for about $44 per box of FlexPens. Similar offerings are found at CVS and other national pharmacies. About 500,000 Americans are using Novo Nordisk human insulin through these retailers, Novo Nordisk said.

Novo Nordisk also noted that it has cost-savings programs for those with high, out-of-pocket expenses for insulin and also offers a patient assistance program.