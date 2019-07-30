Biotech Youth Training Program to be Offered in India

The Tribune India recently announced that the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will be training “unemployed youth in tools and techniques in the area of biotechnology within a period of three years."

The project is launching due to the endeavors of the HP Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE). DC Rana, Member Secretary of HIMCOSTE, said the program would be executed in collaboration with the Life Science Sector Skill Development Council.

An article published by United News of India adds further information from Rana, stating that “efforts would be made to provide jobs to the trained youth in relevant industries in and around HP." The participating academic institutions and laboratories include CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource & Technology (CSIR-IHBT) Palampur, ICAR Central Potato Research Institute (ICAR-CPRI) Shimla, Himachal Pradesh University Shimla, Jaypee University of Information Technology Waknaghat, Shoolini University of Biotechnology & Management Sciences Solan, Baddi University of Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Himalayan Skill Development Center Kala Amb, and Eternal University Baru Sahib.

In the United States, similar youth training programs in biotech are typically accompanied by tuition fees. Take the BIOTECH Project for example, developed by The University of Arizona. "The BIOTECH Project has been successful in raising students' interest and awareness of molecular genetics by partnering with teachers to engage their students in a hands-on approach to understanding biotechnology. The BIOTECH project consists of three components: professional development workshops for teachers, classroom visits for modeling hands-on biotechnology activities, and extensive materials support for teachers to carry out biotechnology experiments independently."

The BIOTECH Project does offer some courses at reduced rates, and also supports middle school science teachers and students due to a gift from the Helios Education Foundation. “Launched in October 2009, Jr. Biotech provides teacher training, curricula, classroom kits, and in-classroom support for middle school classrooms in Arizona. Through an exciting state partnership, Jr. Biotech supports bioscience education in three regions of the state- Southern Arizona (Tucson), Western Arizona (Yuma) and Northern Arizona (Flagstaff).”

Some companies, such as Genspace, located in Brooklyn, NY, welcome the community to the occasional free event. “At Genspace, our mission is to make biology accessible and exciting to non-scientists and scientists alike. No science background is needed to take our classes and the majority of our participants are new to these subjects. Genspace instructors come from top institutions around New York City to teach advanced biology in an easy-to-understand, hands-on way. Our courses cover biological concepts, lab technique, genomics, synthetic biology, neuroscience, bioart and biodesign, and social implications of emerging biotech,” quotes their website.

This weekend, Genspace has invited the public to an event entitled Fruiting Bodies Burial Ceremony. “Join us as we remediate the environment of a local site by burying mushroom sculptures. This event is free and open to the public and follows an intensive workshop the weekend before where the participants will create the sculptures.”

Another large youth training event in the field is the National Student Leadership Conference on Biotechnology. "A career in biotechnology can take you to university laboratories, small technology start-ups or some of the biggest pharmaceutical or energy companies in the world. At the NSLC on Biotechnology, you will go behind-the-scenes at some of our country’s most advanced research labs and discover what it takes to have a successful career on the cutting-edge of science and technology."

The conference includes visits to research labs, hands-on experiments, and exploration of cutting-edge technologies for middle and high school students. Though the tuition is high, partial scholarships are available. "The NSLC understands that family circumstances may not enable all qualified students to attend a program without financial assistance. Therefore, this year we will once again make available substantial funding through the National Student Leadership Foundation (NSLF) Scholarship Program."

Despite these various assorted opportunities for youth in biotech, the United States has yet to follow India’s lead and create a unified training program that could eventually lead to jobs and careers. Of course, multiple sources of free online curriculum in the Biotechnology field are available on such sites as edx, Coursera and various others, but these are no substitute for rigorous, in-person training. As India’s youth biotech training program grows and develops, perhaps other countries will implement similar programs to prepare and develop their young people.