Certified Great Places to Work By BioSpace Hotbed Regions

Great Place to Work is an organization whose goal it is to assure that all people in the U.S. have a great place to work by 2030. They do this by conducting surveys and applying metrics to companies and their workplace cultures. Great Place to Work recently published its Great Place to Work Certification. One category for certified companies is Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, which lists 36 companies which have been certified as Great Places to Work at one time, although some of those certifications have expired. One company, not listed here, Raptor Pharmaceuticals, was acquired by Horizon Therapeutics. BioSpace organized the remaining 35 companies into its BioSpace Hotbed Regions. Here’s a look.

Biotech Bay

Biotech Bay covers the industry in San Francisco and Northern California. Certified Great Place to Work companies there include:

Second Genome (South San Francisco, CA). Second Genome is a clinical-stage biotech company focuses on the microbiome.

Genentech (South San Francisco, CA). A Roche company, Genentech is largely viewed as the world’s first modern biotech company.

Perfect Day (Berkeley, CA). Perfect Day focuses on developing animal-free dairy products that taste like the real thing.

Dermira (Menlo Park, CA).* Dermira is a biopharma company focused on medical dermatology.

Revance Therapeutics (Newark, CA). Revance is a clinical-stage biotech company developing and manufacturing botulinum toxin products for aesthetic and therapeutic indications.

Biotech Beach

Biotech Beach highlights biopharma and medical device industries in San Diego and Southern California.

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services (San Diego, CA). Ajinomoto, formerly Ajinomoto Althea, is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Illumina (San Diego, CA).* Illumina is a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies.

BioCapital

The BioCapital Hotbed includes biopharma and medical device companies in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

United Therapeutics Corporation (Silver Spring, MD). United Therapeutics focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for chronic and life-threatening conditions.

Cote Orphan (Silver Spring, MD).* Cote Orphan is a boutique, full-service regulatory group focused on orphan drugs.

BioMidwest and BioIndiana

The BioMidwest Hotbed includes companies in Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin. And BioIndiana, as the name suggests, covers Indiana.

VMS BioMarketing (Indianapolis, IN). VMS provides clinical educator solutions for healthcare providers and patients through product support, education, and training.

Eloquest Healthcare (Ferndale, MI). Eloquest provides services and products focused on reducing hospital acquired infections.

EXACT Sciences Corporation (Madison, WI). Exact officers Cologuard, the only FDA-approved stool DNA-based screening test for colorectal cancer.

Horizon Therapeutics (Lake Forest, IL). Horizon is a biopharma company that acquires, rebrands, repackages and reprices specialist drugs for the U.S. market.

Elanco Animal Health (Greenfield, IN).* Elanco focuses on health products for animals.

AbbVie (North Chicago, IL). AbbVie is a global R&D-based biopharma company.

Astellas (Northbrook, IL).* Astellas is an international pharma company focused on cardiology, oncology, urology, immunology, infectious disease and neuroscience.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Deerfield, IL).* Takeda is a global pharma company focused on gastroenterology, oncology, neuroscience and vaccine development.

Roche Diagnostics (Indianapolis, IN).* Part of Roche, Roche Diagnostics focuses on clinical diagnostic solutions.

Bio NC

The Bio NC Hotbed community highlights biopharma and medical devices industries in Research Triangle Park and North Carolina.

Precision BioSciences (Durham, NC).* Precision has a proprietary genome editing platform, ARCUS, that the company uses to focus on cancer immunotherapies, gene therapies and agricultural products.

Avadim Technologies (Asheville, NC).* Avadim focuses on Pathogenesis Based Therapies.

BioForest

BioForest includes companies in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

Tec Laboratories (Albany, OR).* Tec is an over-the-counter pharma manufacturer focusing on topical applications.

Genetown

The Genetown Hotbed focuses on biopharma and medical devices companies in Massachusetts.

Accent Therapeutics (Lexington, MA). Accent is working to develop therapies for cancer in the area of RNA modification.

4G Clinical (Wellesley, MA).* 4G offers randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) for the global life science industry.

Axcella Health (Cambridge, MA).* Axcella is a biotech company working on diseases of dysregulated metabolism.

Biogen (Cambridge, MA).* Biogen is a global biotechnology company with a focus on neurology diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Pharm Country

The Pharm Country Hotbed community highlights companies in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Acorda Therapeutics (Ardsley, NY). Acorda focuses on developing drugs for nervous system disorders like Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Harmony Biosciences (Plymouth Meeting, PA). Harmony is a biotech company focused on rare central nervous system diseases, including disorders of sleep and wakefulness.

Citation Clinical Labeling Systems (Hauppauge, NY).* Citation manufactures and supplies labels and labeling services to the biopharma industry.

Oxford PharmaGenesis (Newtown, PA).* Oxford PharmaGenesis is a health science communications consulting firm.

Trevena (King of Prussia, PA).* Trevena is developing biased ligands to deliver GPCR targeted drugs.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Tarrytown, NY). Regeneron is a biotech company focused on asthma, pain, cancer and infectious disease.

Novo Nordisk (Plainsboro, NJ). Best known for its diabetes products, Novo Nordisk also focuses on hemophilia, growth hormone-related disorders and obesity.

Merck (Kenilworth, NJ). Merck is one of the largest multinational pharmaceutical companies in the world, with approximately 69,000 employees worldwide.

Other Regions

Vetoquinol USA (Fort Worth, TX).* Vetoquinol focuses exclusively on health products for animals.

Trial Runners (Dickinson, ND).* Trial Runners is a contract research organization (CRO) focused on ophthalmology.

*Denotes companies whose certification has expired or is expiring in July 2019.